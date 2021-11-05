Alleged shooter in North Adams says gunshot residue tests will clear him

NORTH ADAMS — The man accused of firing six times into an empty North Adams apartment will be held without bail, but could win pretrial release if tests show that no residue from the use of a firearm was found on his hands or sweatshirt.
Judge Paul Vrabel agreed to a prosecutor’s request Friday, in a dangerousness hearing in Northern Berkshire District Court, to hold Isaiah J. Calderon for 120 days.
But he asked the Berkshire District Attorney’s office to check at least weekly on the status of a report on samples taken from Calderon in the hours after he is said to have argued with a former girlfriend at a State Street apartment building south of downtown on the night of Oct. 23-24.
“There’s some key pieces of evidence that we don’t know,” the judge said, referring to tests that could indicate whether Calderon had recently fired a gun. “In a perfect world we would have those forensic results today.”
Chicopee man with an extensive criminal record, including more than 40 felony charges, is in custody after North Adams shooting
Vrabel set a status conference for Dec. 3, but indicated that he or another judge could revisit the decision to hold Calderon if the test results not yet available suggest he did not fire a gun that night, as police and prosecutors contend he did.
Defense attorney Jill Sheldon told Vrabel her client insists he did not have a gun and did not shoot into the building. No one was injured in the incident.
As she spoke, Calderon stood behind a window in the North Adams courtroom, at times rocking from side to side as he listened. Though initially identified by police as a resident of Chicopee, his lawyer said Friday he has lived in Pittsfield for seven months.
Sheldon told the court Friday that in her review of surveillance video, half a dozen people on the street in front of the 145 State St. building showed no reaction at the time a shooting allegedly occurred. “They didn’t even turn. That strikes me as odd,” she said. “There’s something bizarre about this case.”
People outside were laughing and talking, Sheldon said, citing the video evidence. “At no point do any of them stop and turn and look where allegedly six gunshots went off. There is no reaction. Nobody runs. Northing.”
She suggested that the 9 mm shells collected by police could have been from bullets discharged on another day.
Sheldon also said that Calderon had been provoked by the former girlfriend, after she saw Calderon walking near her apartment building with a new girlfriend. Sheldon said someone threw a table off an upper-floor balcony that struck Calderon on the back, and he’d gone up the stairs in response.
“He didn’t have a gun that night,” Sheldon said of Calderon. “He insists that he did not fire a firearm at any time that night. ... He believes [tests are] going to exonerate him.”
Kelly K. Samuels, an assistant district attorney, told Vrabel that her office viewed Calderon as a threat to the public, citing not only the present case, in which he was seen on video pounding on and kicking the former girlfriend’s door, but earlier arrests on charges including assault and battery and intimidation of a witness.
Vrabel said he found probable cause that Calderon poses a danger to the community and the woman with whom he reportedly argued that night.
Results from the testing for gunshot residue are expected within three weeks, Samuels told the court.