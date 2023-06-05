It was a cornerstone of the DA's race. Here's what is happening with low-level drug crimes in Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD — For a few years in Berkshire County, people were often arrested but not prosecuted for some misdemeanor charges like drug possession, but since January, when a new district attorney took office, those prosecutions have increased.

The policy of former District Attorney Andrea Harrington was to dismiss most possession charges. Despite that policy, a small number of defendants were arraigned on drug possession and did move through the courts during her four years in office, particularly when a defendant was also facing other charges.

By contrast, her successor, Timothy Shugrue moves forward with criminal cases on most simple drug possessions. In an interview, Shugrue told The Eagle prosecutors may dismiss cases if defendants show that they are working on getting treatment and staying sober.

Twenty-one people were charged in the county’s busiest district courthouse, Central Berkshire District Court in Pittsfield, with misdemeanor drug possession in the first four months of this year, about double the number charged during the same period last year.

Proponents of both approaches say their tack is the right one when it comes to helping those who use illegal or unprescribed substances.

Harrington’s reason for not prosecuting was that misdemeanor drug possession was the result of a health problem the court system is ill-suited to address. She was elected in 2018 on a progressive platform, then lost to Shugrue by more than 27 percentage points four years later.

Harrington did not agree to an interview for this story, but some of her supporters continue to adhere to her less-prosecution, more-treatment philosophy.

During her reelection campaign, Harrington argued that people who are charged with offenses stemming from addiction, like possession of personal-use amounts of illegal drugs and certain shoplifting charges, shouldn’t be prosecuted, because doing so did little to reduce the crime rate or help people beat their addiction.

In an interview, Shugrue said the courts provide the means and incentive for people struggling with addiction to get help, in part by tying a favorable disposition to someone’s willingness to seek drug treatment and get sober.

Shugrue said his 28 years of private practice in Berkshire County taught him that many of his clients wouldn’t seek treatment voluntarily. The allure and drive for the narcotics is so great, he said, that people “succumb to it, and they end up doing the drugs.”

He continued: “If, however, we force them to get into drug counseling and drug treatment, it works, and if we can get them off the drugs, then we’ve succeeded. We’ve potentially saved somebody’s life and avoided an overdose.”

Those facing charges like drug possession can apply to have their cases sent to recovery court, said Kelly Kemp, an assistant district attorney who supervises that specialized court for the DA’s office. Recovery court is a sentencing option by which people must follow court orders that often include counseling, addiction treatment and drug screenings. It’s not a new concept, having launched in Berkshire County in 2016.

The typical recovery-court participant has had at least one previous arrest, she said.

“These are high-risk, high-need individuals who have been through the system and have not been rehabilitated,” Kemp said. The goal is to reduce recidivism.

In regular district court, Kemp said the approach toward first-time drug offenders is “always therapeutic, it’s never incarceration.”

That means prosecutors recommend a process called continuation without a finding, according to Shugrue, a middle ground by which offenders avoid jail time if they abide by conditions that often include treatment and abstinence from drugs and alcohol. But if someone violates probation by testing positive for a prohibited substance, they could be sent to jail.

“Our focus and philosophy is getting people into treatment using the criminal justice system as a means to an end,” Kemp said.

Police typically find people with illegal drugs when investigating other incidents, such as larceny, breaking-and-entering and impaired driving, Michael Ziemba, Williamstown’s police chief, said.

While Harrington was in office and despite her policy of generally declining to prosecute drug possession, police departments in the Berkshires were still charging people for having illegal drugs.

“Possession of narcotics is a crime,” said Pittsfield Police Capt. Thomas Dawley, who is preparing to lead the department as interim chief. “We have to do our due diligence and uphold the laws.”

Proponents of Harrington’s approach to dismissing some charges before arraignment said those struggling with addiction should not be saddled with stigma and stress associated with entry into the court system.

Stephen Murray, a harm-reduction specialist who used to live and work as an EMS in the Berkshires, said the rate of use of illegal drugs is not that different across economic and racial divides. But people are more likely to be arrested and incarcerated if they are poor or a person of color.

“These efforts of focusing on incarceration end up more negatively impacting those communities,” Murray said.

Meantime, the number of people being held in pretrial custody at the Berkshire County jail rose from an average of 126 in the last three months of Harrington’s tenure, to an average of 135 in the first three months of Shugrue’s.

Jails are traumatic environments that aren’t conducive to recovery, Murray said. The effects of a criminal case don’t evaporate when punishment ends; a criminal record makes finding employment and housing harder.

After serving two years in jail for drug offenses he committed when he was 18, Mike Kelly of North Adams felt his status as a felon was trailing him as he tried to find a job.

He was able to get hired as a dishwasher, and ultimately learned the ropes as a chef, working in restaurants in Alaska and Massachusetts, before opening his own the food businesses in the Berkshires. With the mark on his record, he said he is required to disclose his conviction on applications, and said he has had a gun pulled on him twice by police while he was unarmed and non-combative.

His crimes were “something that happened to me 20 years ago,” Kelly, now 41, said, “but it still affects me to this day.”

Murray, who now lives in the eastern part of the state and serves as the manager of Boston Medical Center’s harm-reduction program, said he was sad to see the Berkshire voters approve a shift back to a drug policy that he says has a proven record of failing to help with the drug crisis.

“The war on drugs has been going on for 50-plus years, we haven’t seen much of an improvement,” Murray said. “We keep arresting people, we keep pulling drugs off the street. And overdose rates continue to go up.”

Murray said progressive policies were always going to take time to begin to move the needle.

“To think that in four years,” he said, “we could just automatically fix everything in the midst of a drug supply that got worse and a pandemic, it’s a bit shortsighted.”

Shugrue said overdoses in Berkshire County “are still alarmingly high.” The court system, he said, can provide crucial linkages to treatment.

“When we charged possession, we offer services, and say if you get into a drug treatment program, and get rid of that [addiction] issue, then we will dismiss the cases, we won’t keep them,” he said. “But you got to put them in” the court system.

“It’s the old saying: You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink. Well, we’re going to lead the horse to water, and hopefully they will drink.”