Jason Sefton is sentenced to life in prison for murdering Pittsfield barber William Catalano

PITTSFIELD — A city man has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting to fatally stabbing William Catalano, a local barber, in October 2018.

Jason Sefton, 23, pleaded guilty to a murder charge during a hearing in Berkshire Superior Court on Wednesday before Judge John Agostini.

Sefton walked into court just after 10 a.m. wearing shackles on his ankles and wrists and clad in an orange jumpsuit from Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction, where he has been held without the right to bail.

Defense attorney Jeremy Powers and Sefton adjourned to a holding cell to briefly confer about the proceedings, returning to the courtroom a few minutes later.

Sefton then admitted to stabbing Catalano in the torso, which a medical examiner ruled was the cause of his death.

Catalano's mother, father and fiancee then read emotional victim impact statements in court.

Catalano, 34, was attacked by three men on Oct. 15, 2018, in front of a home at 219 Robbins Ave. Police said surveillance video showed Sefton stabbing Catalano while he and co-defendants Bruce Romano and Anthony Boone all violently assaulted him.

Sefton's trial had been scheduled to begin on Dec. 13, but the plea agreement means the matter will not go before a jury.

Both legal teams agreed to recommend what First Assistant District Attorney Karen Bell said was the maximum sentence for second-degree murder — life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Pittsfield man gets up to 15 years for role in barber's death PITTSFIELD — William Catalano's mother recounted in court on Monday how her son used to play her a recording of the Lynyrd Skynyrd song "Simple Man."

Agostini accepted the recommended sentence, which Sefton will serve at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Cedar Junction.

A conviction of first-degree murder carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Powers had tried unsuccessfully to have Sefton's charge reduced to manslaughter, but a judge at the time allowed the murder indictment to stand.

Boone, 23, of Pittsfield, previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter and was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. The case against the third co-defendant, Romano, is still pending.