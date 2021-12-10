Dr. John Reynolds, director of Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital, dies in kayaking accident on Richmond Pond

RICHMOND — Dr. John Reynolds, the director of the Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital, died in a kayaking accident Thursday on Richmond Pond.

Reynolds, 58, of Richmond, was pulled from the pond Thursday morning after his kayak overturned, and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later died, according to a statement released Friday by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Authorities received a 911 call around 7:05 a.m. about a person in Richmond Pond calling for help, the release said. First responders had difficulty reaching the person, later identified as Reynolds, because of water drawdown for the winter and mud and chunks of ice.

Reynolds, who was wearing a life preserver, was in the frigid water for about 45 minutes before rescuers reached him, according to Richmond Fire Chief Steven Traver. First responders began CPR on Reynolds after he was pulled from the water. He was then taken by ambulance to BMC, where those lifesaving efforts continued.

Traver told The Eagle on Friday morning that Reynold apparently succumbed to hypothermia. "But it could have been a heart attack," he added.

The chief said that rescuers "did all we could to save him, but everything that could have gone wrong, did."

The DA's office said in the release that "early evidence" shows Reynold's death was accidental. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of his body for further examination.

Ken Kelly, president Richmond Pond Association, said in a statement late Thursday that Reynolds was an experienced kayaker. He was a representative of the Whitewood Association to the Richmond Pond Association "in addition to his many community service activities," she wrote.

Reynolds was also the operator of the Shaker Hill Pet Resort on West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield and chairman of Pittsfield's Animal Control Commission.

"The Richmond Pond Association extends our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends," she said. "Loved and respected by all, John will be sorely missed by our community."

The Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital also released a statement about Reynold's death, saying: "We are lost without him but we will find our way and carry out his legacy as he would want us to continue to serve this community. We are dedicated to helping the animals and their families in Berkshire County. Please be patient with us as we find our path."