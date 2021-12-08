Joseph Stone indicted on arson charge in second White Terrace fire in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — The arson case against the man accused setting one of two fires at the vacant White Terrace apartments in September will be tried in Superior Court.

A Berkshire County grand jury has handed down an indictment charging Joseph A. Stone with a single count of arson of a dwelling.

Stone, 43, was arraigned in Superior Court on Wednesday morning, via Zoom, and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing at 9 a.m. Dec. 22, via Zoom. A not guilty plea was entered on Stone's behalf.

Police and firefighters responded Sept. 16 to a report of a fire in the rear building of the vacant complex on North Street. The property manager, who had been at the apartments boarding up after the roaring fire that was set to another building in the complex a week earlier, identified Stone at the scene, according to police reports.

Stone was arrested on South Street less than an hour later.

Police said in a court documents that Stone was a suspect in the large fire in the front White Terrace building in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, but he has not been charged in that blaze, which resulted in injuries to four firefighters.

Stone was convicted in 2004 of burning down an apartment building at Fenn and First streets in a fire that displaced over a dozen residents during the winter and caused about $1 million in damage.