After defense motion to dismiss is denied, Joseph Thompson's vehicular manslaughter trial set for Monday

PITTSFIELD — A judge Friday denied a defense motion to dismiss the case of the vehicular manslaughter against Joseph Thompson, the founding director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. His trial will begin Monday.

Defense lawyer Timothy Shugrue filed an emergency motion to dismiss on Friday morning, claiming the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office shared three sets of information with the defense at a late stage, amounting to what he called “prosecutorial misconduct.”

After an afternoon hearing, Judge Jennifer Tyne denied Shugrue’s motion, setting the stage for jury selection to begin at the start of next week.

The jury empanelment process starts Monday morning. Jurors are expected to take a trip to North Adams later that day to view the scene of the July, 20, 2018, crash in the area of Church and Ashland streets.

In his emergency motion seeking to dismiss, Shugrue said the deadline for discovery was last November and that the “late breaking disclosure of evidence is highly prejudicial to the Defendant and appears to be vindictive in nature.”

The first tranche of information Shugrue said was shared late were 10 photos taken by a crash reconstructionist. The photos depicted Thompson’s vehicle, and the motorcycle that Steven Fortier was riding in the crash that killed him.

Tyne agreed the photos were shared late and Assistant District Attorney Melissa Brooks said they should have been turned over.

Brooks said she is prepared to go to trial without them, and Tyne said the elements depicted in the photos are present in other images the defense already had from its expert.

Tyne agreed with Shugrue’s request to exclude those pictures from the trial.

The second disclosure concerned informal statements Brooks took Wednesday and Thursday from witnesses, which she said she then summarized and shared with Shugrue in an email Thursday afternoon.

Brooks said she came late to the case and needed to speak with the witnesses, adding that “I’d be remiss if I had these conversations and didn’t tell the defense that this is what these people said.”

The statements in the email won’t be entered into evidence. Tyne indicated the witnesses may be called to testify.

The third disclosure involved about 100 pages of reports by now retired Sgt. James Burdick, the crash reconstructionist from North Adams police, who Shugrue said will testify for the defense.

Brooks said the reports pertained to past crashes Burdick was involved in investigating and will only come into play during cross examination, therefore they weren’t subject to the discovery deadline.

Shugrue said after the hearing he was “very, very surprised and disappointed that all this information is being given to me, literally two business days before trial. It seems like a trial by ambush.”

Shugrue is running against incumbent Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington, with about three months before the Democratic primary in September.

Prosecutors will argue that Thompson was at fault for the crash, which Brooks described as a head-on collision, after which Fortier’s motorcycle traveled down the side of Thompson’s SUV.

The defense will argue that Fortier was intoxicated by alcohol and struck Thompson’s SUV at a 45-degree angle after Thompson attempted to avoid crashing into the motorcyclist. Fortier was 49.

The trial will be heard before Tyne and is expected to last through Friday, June 10. The case will be decided by a jury of six, though two alternates are expected to be empaneled.