The kingpin and the informant. Why one man looms large in the unsolved killing of Joshua S. Bressette, of North Adams

If Kenna Waterman is to ever find out who shot and killed her son, Joshua S. Bressette, ending years of uncertainty, that day might come only after police reckon with the case of Ernest A. Harvin.

For years, details of these men’s lives — Bressette and Harvin — have played out in court documents, police reports and newspaper stories. Together, they once supplied heroin across northern Berkshire County.

They did business together, until they didn’t.

And not long after that, Bressette, 25, was found shot to death on the roof of a public housing complex in the Bronx, one of several lives lost in a bloody month of violence in 2014 in that New York borough.

Soon after, Harvin went to prison for heroin and gun charges, where he remains. When his drug-trafficking career came apart, Harvin had reason to think that Bressette, the young, blue-eyed man from North Adams, was his undoing.

This is a story about a drug dealer, a police informant and an unsolved killing.

Harvin has not been charged with any crimes related to Bressette’s homicide, but has himself acknowledged, just months after the killing, that law enforcement may have wanted to connect him to the case. He said that to a social worker at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction in 2014. Harvin did not respond to multiple emails or to a letter from The Eagle asking about Bressette’s death.

That’s right about when a Berkshire County grand jury found cause for Harvin to be charged with kidnapping Bressette, long before his drug associate agreed, a possible prison sentence hanging over his head, to help police make a case against Harvin.

An investigation into Bressette’s death continues, says Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington. In June, seven years after the killing and two days before what would have been Bressette’s 33rd birthday, her office asked the public to share information on the case.

Is Harvin a person of interest in Bressette’s killing? Harrington won’t say.

The New York City Police Department declined a request for an interview about the case for this story and denied a public records request for documents about Bressette’s death.

“The investigation is active and ongoing,” Sgt. Edward Riley of the NYPD said in an email. Massachusetts State Police declined to comment on Bressette’s homicide and did not respond to a records request.

Still, it’s possible to assemble a picture of what went wrong between Harvin and Bressette, using available police and court records, as well as interviews with family members.

Bressette last was seen in Berkshire County on May 5, 2014, outside the former Price Chopper on Route 2 in North Adams, after he hid from what he feared would be retribution for turning on Harvin, his mother said.

He was found on a rooftop of a public housing complex at 711 Magenta St. in the Bronx on May 8, 2014, at 10:20 p.m., according to his death certificate. He had been shot twice in the torso, and three times in the head and neck. He was carrying heroin but had no identification, police told the New York Daily News in the wake of his death.

The murder rate in the police precinct that includes the Gun Hill Houses is higher than the city's average.

An autopsy on Bressette was performed the next day in New York City. The cause of his death was gunshot wounds to the head and torso with injuries to the brain, spinal cord, heart, lung and liver.

“Manner of death” is a field on the autopsy form. The medical examiner wrote: “Homicide (shot by another).”

Bressette initially had to be identified by his tattoos. “Live fast die fast,” the one on his neck said. He had a star on his right elbow and a skeleton on his rib cage.

His mother, Kenna Waterman, of Pownal, Vt., says she tries to remember good things about her son. “With this hanging over my head, it’s hard to think about the positive stuff," she said. "With no one being held accountable, it's really hard to think about moving on.”

She regularly contacts a woman with the FBI, who Waterman identified as her victim advocate. “Will anyone ever be charged for my son’s murder?” Waterman asked in a 2019 email. “I am just trying to get some sense of justice for Josh and closure for myself and my family.”

The case is open, the advocate writes back, with investigators following up on leads.

But, the family wonders: How often, and how hard?

Jaycee Bressette, Bressette’s younger sister, believes that the justice system has failed her family.

“They don't see my brother as a person. They see it as a bunch of drug addicts and one got forced into being a snitch. The cops used his addiction against him,” she said. "He wasn’t just a drug addict. He was an amazing brother, person. This shouldn't have happened to him.”

The investigation

“Man kidnapped in Mass. found executed in The Bronx,” declared a headline in a New York Post article in June 2014.

That story itself downgrades that conclusion about kidnapping. “It appears as if Josh had no intention of going to The Bronx or New York City at all,” a law enforcement source is quoted as telling the paper. “All signs point to him being forced against his will into a car, where he was brought to the city to be executed.”

Harrington, the Berkshire DA, says an investigation into Bressette’s death remains open. Though the killing occurred in another jurisdiction, and another state, Harrington said the case involves this region.

"There are certainly crimes committed here in Berkshire County that are related to his death," she said. Those could include “circumstances relative to his travel to New York,” her office said in a follow-up statement. Harrington said she could not identify suspects because she did not want to jeopardize any possible prosecution.

“The greatest challenge in this case is that we know that there are people that have information to share and they are not coming and sharing that information,” she said. “We know that there are people who have information to share about what happened to Joshua, and we really hope that they will do the right thing and that they share that information.”

She declined to say whether the appeal brought in any new information. North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood said he did not know of any tips his department received; it is not involved in the investigation, he said.

When life went ‘downhill’

Jed Bressette, 34, says he was in his early 20s when he and his younger brother used heroin for the first time, after taking prescription drugs like Vicodin and Percocet.

“That’s when our lives really went downhill,” Jed said. “Within a span of two years we went from kind of doing drugs here and there to fully addicted.”

“We realized we needed it every day. That’s when our addictions took control of our life. It wasn't something we did once and while. It became our life. We had to chase that high,” he said.

Before the drugs, Josh Bressette was a child with an independent streak, Waterman said. He’d wear two different shoes to school, she recalls, a sneaker and a boot, displaying his nonconformist ways.

Bicycles, and later motorcycles, were a big part of his life. At one point, he worked as a bicycle mechanic at The Spoke in Williamstown.

When he was older, he insisted on moving his bedroom into a backyard shed, Waterman said. “As he got older, things got more difficult,” she said. “Once he started doing drugs, he wasn't the same person. You know, nobody is. Life becomes about the drugs.”

Josh Bressette ended up selling heroin — and police caught him.

In August 2013, less than a year before his death, two police informants made at least four drug purchases from Bressette in North Adams, behind a bar and in a gas station parking lot, according to an affidavit in support of a search warrant filed in Northern Berkshire District Court by state police trooper Dale Gero. Gero was a member of the Berkshire County Drug Task Force.

One of the police informants asked police to be anonymous “for fear that members of the narcotic subculture would likely harm” them if their cooperation with police was made known, the affidavit reads.

Helping the police

Bressette then did something his family said he regretted.

On Sept. 5, 2013, police found 100 wax bags of brown powder in the North Adams Walmart parking lot that belonged to Bressette, according to police records. A court issued a search warrant for Bressette, citing evidence that he was selling heroin.

Bressette gave Gero information about his supplier, who he said was Harvin.

“I am giving the statement of my own free will,” reads the interview transcript. “Trooper Gero has explained to me that I can stop speaking at any time.”

Bressette told police he started using drugs when he was 16. “I would like to get clean but life just sucks,” the transcript reads. His family members suspect he was feeling the effects of withdrawal and eager to say anything.

“I am willing to cooperate with the Berkshire County Drug Task Force.” He said he believed that Harvin gets heroin from New York City. That same day, Bressette ordered heroin from Harvin. He planned to meet Harvin on Oblong Road in Williamstown. Police went to make an arrest, chasing Harvin after he crashed his Mercedes into a tree. Police found 280 bags of heroin in his car.

After his arrest in Williamstown in 2013, Harvin pleaded not guilty and initially was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail. Police noted that his record included assault and firearms offenses, as well as drug distribution. He had been convicted in New York state in 1994 of attempted murder and served more than six years in prison, according to a story in The Eagle, which cited the New York State Department of Corrections website.

Harvin eventually pleaded guilty to a number of charges in the 2013 Williamstown arrest, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

At the sentencing, Superior Court Judge John A. Agostini called Harvin “a professional” at the drug trade. "This is what he does: He sells drugs."

The Berkshire County Drug Task Force investigation found that Harvin was supplying heroin to dealers in the northern Berkshires. Assistant Berkshire District Attorney Richard M. Locke told Agostini that Harvin had "flooded" the county with heroin and was driving around with a loaded pistol. "He has to be punished. He has earned this sentence."

Harvin was sentenced in November 2014 to a minimum of 14 years in prison in Cedar Junction.

Bressette told his mother and brother he had agreed to work with police, in part because he feared a long jail sentence.

“He knew it was a mistake. And I knew it was a mistake,” Waterman said. "I was crying, saying go back up there and tell them right now that you’ve changed your mind,” she said. “He said it was too late.”

The information Bressette provided to police led not only to Harvin’s arrest, but, later, to the prison sentence.

Harvin’s attorney at the time, Timothy Shugrue, said his client suffered from bone cancer and had become addicted to heroin. He said Harvin had been pressured by people in the Bronx and Hartford, Conn., to sell drugs and was “afraid for his life.” Harvin said he was forced into selling drugs "under extreme pressure” and that Bressette got him to use drugs.

While being held in early September 2014, a Department of Children & Families social worker met with Harvin in the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction, according to that worker’s interview with state police.

“(Harvin) claimed they (the police) were trying to pin the murder of Josh Bressette on him. Ernest then stated that ‘I truly believe that you at the Department do not really believe that I killed Josh, because if you really thought I killed him, you would know that I can ruin your family if you took my kids away.’” The social worker said she interpreted that as a threat.

In fall 2014, according to a report submitted by the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Harvin once asked, “How’s that murder investigation going?” — apparently referring to the Bressette killing, the report reads.

Alleged threat on street

A year before, after his arrest, Harvin remained in custody. He made bail by mid-March 2014.

Jed Bressette said he and his brother didn’t know that Harvin had been released. They learned about it when they ran into Harvin while walking along River Street in North Adams, Jed Bressette told police later.

Harvin threatened them, Jed Bressette told police, and invited them to fight on the spot.

“You will have to leave something behind now that you f---ed up,” Bressette says Harvin told them. “Do you get what I mean? Josh didn’t understand and (Harvin) told him they would talk later.”

It would not have been the first time Harvin is alleged to have targeted Josh Bressette. According to the findings of a grand jury empaneled in Pittsfield, Harvin had engaged in conduct the grand jury thought constituted a crime. The grand jury determined that in January 2013 Harvin “did … forcibly or secretly confine or imprison another person, to wit: Joshua S. Bressette, within the Commonwealth against his will ….”

Harvin pleaded not guilty after related charges were filed against him in 2014. But, the case never was heard. A judge dismissed the charges in May 2019, citing delays in bringing the case to trial.

The ruling by Judge Mark Mason cleared away 21 criminal counts against Harvin, including kidnapping, illegal weapons possession, aggravated assault, escape from a penal institution and witness intimidation.

The prosecutor at the time said the case against Harvin was delayed, in part, by the Bressette killing — though Harvin had not been charged in that death, then or now — and by issues regarding Harvin’s competency.

"This is exactly what Mr. Harvin wanted," Assistant Berkshire District Attorney Joseph Yorlano argued.

Living in fear

After the interaction with Harvin, Josh didn’t leave home for a week, Jed Bressette and his grandmother told police. Not long after, Josh went to Cape Cod, in late April, to stay with extended family, his mother says.

Back in North Adams, Harvin asked Bressette’s sister, Jaycee, and another person to call Bressette and persuade him to come back, according to interviews with police included in affidavits in support of a search warrant.

“He asked Jaycee to call Josh and have him come over so they could party together,” reads a summary of an interview Jaycee had with police days after her brother disappeared.

“Harvin assured her that he held no ill will towards Josh and just wanted to renew their friendship and relive old times,” it says. Jaycee did call her brother, though she was hesitant, the document says.

“I didn't know what happened. I didn't know the situation,” Jaycee Bressette told The Eagle. “I have a lot of guilt because of that.” She said Harvin had been close to her and her brother, and that he was providing her with heroin.

Bressette returned to North Adams on May 4. Jed Bressette gave him a lift from a bus station. The brothers hugged. It was their last embrace. “I’m happy (in) our last moment, we gave each other hugs and told each other we loved each other.”

Witnesses told police that Josh Bressette spent time that evening with Harvin and others. The next day, Jaycee, Harvin and others went to get Chinese food. Josh Bressette walked by and said he didn’t want to eat with them, Jaycee told police.

At 5:26 p.m. May 5, a man who looked like Bressette was seen on security footage outside a Chinese restaurant next to what at the time was a Price Chopper on Route 2; he was wearing dark shoes, ripped jeans, a black shirt and a black hat, police wrote.

Bressette never showed up at his grandmother’s house in North Adams as expected that day. On May 6, his family reported him missing. Family and friends searched for him, looking along train tracks near Price Chopper where they knew he liked to spend time.

“We had no idea where he could be,” Waterman said. “We had no idea he went to New York. We were looking for him thinking he overdosed or something.”

As family searched, Bressette’s body was found in the Bronx, just before midnight on May 8. New York police didn’t know who he was.

‘Just arrest them’

To this day, Waterman and her son, Jed Bressette, believe that police took advantage of Josh, by using him as an informant.

“Not that what Josh was doing was right, by any means,” Waterman said. “But, just arrest them, let him go to jail. Don’t try to use them.”

She still wants to know what policies guide the use of informants. “I just think cops take advantage of these people that are sick and not in the right state of mind.”

Jed Bressette says his brother planned to use drugs later on the day he spoke to police and, without them, was feeling sick. He says Josh told him later that he just wanted to get out and recalls him saying that police, essentially, were giving him a chance to leave and get high.

State police did not fulfill a request from The Eagle for their policies about the use of confidential informants. An official referred questions about the case and police interactions with Bressette, including his work as an informant, to Harrington’s office. Harrington declined to comment on whether Bressette was offered a deal in exchange for working as an informant. Neither The Eagle nor Waterman has been able to obtain any detailed records related to Bressette's interaction with police that day.

Jaycee Bressette stayed in bed for days, she recalls. “Staring at the wall wondering where my brother was. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy.”

Her mother’s days bring a similar struggle, even now.

“What, really, what happened to him? You know, how he was feeling when it happened?” she asked. “Was he in pain?”

She never saw her son’s body.

“That's kind of tough, because sometimes my mind will play tricks on me. A couple weeks ago, I could have sworn I saw someone who looked just like him in Bennington,” she said. “I know it would have been much harder if they had never found him and I was always wondering.”

After losing her son, Waterman turned to helping others with addiction in the region, creating a nonprofit called Josh Bressette Commit to Save a Life. In the past, the group has helped people with substance abuse disorder who have completed a detox program obtain access to further treatment. In 2019, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Committee presented Waterman with its Peacemaker Award for her work supporting recovery from opioid addiction.

Jed Bressette also finds himself thinking about his brother’s last moments. “Was my brother tortured out there?”

Kevin Bressette, Josh’s father, told police that someone sent a text that he saw on a family member’s cellphone. He told police he remembered the message saying this: “If you run your mouth, the same thing is going to happen to you that happened to your brother.” Kevin Bressette did not respond to a request for comment on his son’s case; the family member whose phone it was does not remember the message.

A resident remembers

The Gun Hill Houses, where Bressette was found dead, are overseen by the New York City Housing Authority. Six T-shaped, brick buildings sit on property bounded by four busy city streets. Walkways link the buildings and pass playground equipment and a community garden.

Bressette was killed amid an uptick in homicides in the northeast Bronx. In the single neighborhood where Bressette was found dead, there were five murders during the first few weeks that May, The New York Times reported in May 2014. Officials didn’t think there was a single reason for the increase, they told The Times.

On a recent rainy day, people were coming and going from the buildings and across the courtyard. While walking into the building, one resident, who declined to give his name, said he didn’t remember Bressette’s homicide.

“They’re like a dime a dozen,” he said.

Ana Alers, a longtime resident of the building, instantly recognized Bressette’s photo, when shown it by The Eagle.

“I’ll never forget that picture,” she said, standing in a drizzle in the courtyard outside her apartment. “This picture was right there,” she said, turning to point to the window next to the entrance to her building.

For more than 20 years, Alers has lived in the building where Bressette’s body was found. How did he end up in the Bronx, she remembers wondering, when she saw the flier. As she spoke, subway cars rattled by on elevated tracks, sending pigeons into flight.

“God bless his mother,” Alers said. “I hope they find answers.”