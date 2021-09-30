PITTSFIELD — A judge has denied bail for the man authorities accuse of stabbing two men on Tyler Street following an altercation about a dog.

Joshua Lofink, 36, this week was ordered held without bail for 120 days by Judge Mark Pasquariello in Central Berkshire District Court. Pasquariello ruled there were no conditions of Lofink's release that could ensure the safety of the public.

The judge made the determination after a Tuesday dangerousness hearing at which Berkshire Assistant District Attorney Aeleen Kang disclosed that one of the two victims in the Sept. 16 incident suffered eight stab wounds.

The younger of the two male victims was "was stabbed not once, or twice, but stabbed a total of eight times," said Kang.

Police said in a report that Lofink allegedly stabbed the older victim in the arm, striking an artery, and that both men suffered serious injuries that required emergency surgery.

According to the report, Lofink and his girlfriend were leaving Lofink’s Brown Street apartment about 10:30 p.m. that Thursday evening when a woman and the two male victims, who were near an adjacent car wash, raised objections that they were handling their dog "inappropriately.” The three people and Lofink were "strangers" to one another, according to Kang.

The women and two men then went east on Tyler Street and stopped in the area of Berkshire Wine and Liquors, where authorities alleged Lofink stabbed the 25-year-old man and then slashed his vehicle’s tires. Kang said Lofink began walking away, and the 32-year-old man followed him in his vehicle.

The 32-year-old pulled over near Lofink, who Kang said then walked over to the man's car, "leaned into the open window" and stabbed him.

“The facts of this case illustrate just how severe and violent this attack was ... the photos of the crime scene that I submitted show that this was not a small cut or a small issue, but rather a brutal attack with severe consequences,” she said.

Defense attorney Ahmed Ismail raised doubt that his client was the culprit, noting the woman who was with two male victims and witnessed the events did not participate in a photo array identification process with the police. He also said that the suspect's face was not visible on surveillance footage of the incidents.

"All they can see is a man in dark clothing punching someone in a stabbing motion, nobody saw the face,” said Ismail.

Ismail said that Lofink had been trying to get away from the men, who he said were the initial aggressors. Ismail took issue with Kang's statement that the 32-year-old victim "pulled over" his car near Lofink, saying the man had actually attempted to run Lofink over with the vehicle.

Kang called Lofink's criminal record "extensive," but Ismail said his client had not been involved in a violent incident since 2017. Kang said Lofink had previously been involved in an incident in which he assaulted a "victim who had confronted him," adding that "in that case, the victim and the defendant were also strangers.”

Lofink has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and vandalism. He is due back in court Oct. 28.