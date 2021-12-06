A man who fled before his 2010 trial in the sexual assault of 2 girls in North Adams gets up to 10 years in prison

PITTSFIELD — A man accused of sexually assaulting two girls in 2003, then fleeing before his 2010 trial, has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
Juan Harry, 54, was arrested last August by police in Nassau County, N.Y., according to statement released Monday by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Harry was accused of sexually assaulting two 11-year-olds in 2003, but he disappeared the day his trial was scheduled to begin.
“We are glad to finally bring the victims, now adult women who waited a long time for this day, some closure with this lengthy sentence," said Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington in prepared remarks. “I thank the North Adams Police and the multi-disciplinary team who investigated this case and gave us enough evidence to secure a conviction."
Harry was convicted in Berkshire Superior Court on Friday on three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and one count of rape of a child. Judge John Agostini sentenced Harry to serve eight to 10 years in state prison, aligning with state sentencing recommendations.