Judge: Accused child rapist seeking medical release from pretrial custody bought snacks to intentionally raise blood sugar levels

berkshire superior court exterior (copy)

An Adams man accused of sexually assaulting boys had his petition for medical release from pretrial custody denied after appealing to the Berkshire Superior Court. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — An Adams man accused of sexually assaulting boys had his petition for medical release from pretrial custody denied, after a judge said he bought a "staggering" amount of sugary snacks from the canteen in an apparent attempt to raise his blood sugar. 

Donald Monsees Sr., 70, of Kittler Avenue, had asked Judge John Agostini to release him from the Berkshire County Jail & House of Correction to await trail at home with a GPS bracelet, arguing that the facility had been unable to keep his diabetes under control.

Agostini

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

