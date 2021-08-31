PITTSFIELD — A judge has cleared a Dalton man of charges he assaulted a court officer at Central Berkshire District Court in Pittsfield in 2019.
After reviewing two mornings of testimony and several images submitted into evidence, Judge Douglas Wilkins told John U. Adams Sr. this month that he had found him not guilty of all charges. Wilkins presided over the bench trial, which began on Aug. 16 and concluded the following day.
Adams, now 42, was being led to the courthouse lockup — while handcuffed — on Oct. 1, 2019, when he and the court officer fell down a staircase. He says he tripped, but prosecutors accused him of intentionally trapping the arm of the officer, purposefully or recklessly causing them both to tumble down the steps.
The officer, Michelle Palmeri, suffered a concussion and still is struggling with the effects of her injuries. Adams, who also struck his head, was treated at Berkshire Medical Center and released.
Defense attorney Katherine Grubbs highlighted what she said were inconsistencies in testimony between two court officers, and said the Berkshire District Attorney Office’s case lacked corroborating evidence, including surveillance video. She did not contest the “sensation” that the court officer who was injured — Michelle Palmeri — testified to feeling before the two tumbled, but suggested that it was the result of Adams attempting to find his balance while handcuffed after he tripped on a staircase that was not built to modern standards.
“What happened [that day] was scary, it was terrifying and upsetting for everyone and provoked very intense reactions, appropriately intense emotions,” she said in her closing. “But it was not a crime. The fall was an accident.”
Under direct questioning by Yorlano, Palmeri said that when she and Adams reached the top of the final stairwell down to the lockup, Adams was one step ahead of her with his hands cuffed behind his back. While she held onto his right arm and elbow area, she said Adams trapped her arm and “dove” down the stairs.
“He tightened up his body, locking my hand against his torso and his arm; kind of leaned back and almost dove, jumped off of the stair... we fell forward, we didn’t hit any stairs, we hit the floor,” said Palmeri, according to audio of her testimony.
Defense witness Jeffrey Clemens, the building commissioner for the city of Pittsfield, testified about modern building standards for safe public stairways, which the courthouse stairs do not meet.
Palmeri testified that while escorting Adams to lockup that day, he seemingly had “tested out” the tactic by “rolling his feet over the top” of a stair on another building staircase. Palmeri said that prompted her to warn Adams that “we’re not going to do that today.”
Palmeri was first taken to the Emergency Department at BMC, and later was treated at the concussion unit at Emerson Hospital. She still deals with the effects of her injuries, she said, which keep her out of work to this day.
In his closing statement, Yorlano said that before the incident, Adams had just been sentenced in the jury of six courtroom to 2 1/2 years in the Berkshire Jail and House of Correction after pleading guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but the circumstances that led to the charge were precluded from being introduced at the current trial.
The charge stemmed from an incident in which he tried to flee from Dalton Police Officer Deanna Strout, now the police chief, who was trying to place him into custody on a court order for involuntary substance abuse treatment. Adams tried to drive away with Strout’s arm wedged inside the vehicle, causing injuries that required surgery and months of physical therapy, and keeping her out of work for nearly a year.
Yorlano suggested Adams purposefully trapped Palmeri’s hand and plummeted down the staircase in an attempt to regain control in his life in the face of his imminent incarceration, and called the testimony about Adams rolling his feet over the top of a stair prior to the incident an “eerie forecast of what was to come.”
Judge Wilkins found Adams not guilty to charges of assault and battery on a correctional facility employee and assault and battery with serious bodily injury.