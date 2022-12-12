A judge dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants accused in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones

PITTSFIELD — The murder case against one of three defendants on trial for the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones was dismissed Monday after a judge ruled prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to support the indictment.
Elizabeth Perez, 30, was cleared of the murder charge after her lawyer argued that the Berkshire District Attorney's Office was unable to prove that she had or fired a gun, or that she had knowledge that anyone else at the scene had a firearm.
Perez is still facing a charge of misleading police, to which she has pleaded not guilty. She was released on recognizance and her $20,000 bail returned.
"It is not a surprise that [Judge John Agostini] followed the law and made the appropriate decision on the defendant's motion for a required finding of not guilty," John Amabile, her attorney, told The Eagle.
Gary Linen and Carey Pilot still stand accused of murder in the shooting death of Jones, 22, on Oct. 2, 2017. Agostini denied their motions to dismiss the charges, ruling the DA's office presented enough evidence during the trial for jury to consider the question of their guilt or innocence.
Amabile on Monday recapped the events of that night in his motion for a required finding of not guilty, writing that earlier on the evening of the shooting Perez and Pilot fought on Cherry Street, though neither were charged in connection with that altercation.
Pilot then allegedly "gathered" a group and went to Perez's house on Dewey Avenue. Perez wasn't home but her roommate, Dayanlee Bracero-Quirindo, was and testified that Pilot threatened to shoot up their house, which prompted Bracero-Quirindo to call Perez.
Perez merely drove to her house to pick up her roommate, Amabile said.
Perez's boyfriend, Linen, got out of the car, and Bracero-Quirindo and her boyfriend got in. That's when gunfire rang out and Jones suffered a fatal gunshot wound to her head.
DAY 5 HIGHLIGHTS: An expert hired by Linen presented the findings of his analysis of the crime scene on Dewey Avenue. The expert was the only witness called to testify by any of the three defendants.
The defense lawyers rested, closing out the presentation of evidence to jurors.
TRIAL MOMENTS: John Paolucci, a crime scene analyst with a background in shooting reconstructions, was called to testify by Linen. He took measurements of the scene and the car Jones had been sitting in.
He determined that bullet casings that were found near hedges across the street from 237 Dewey Ave. had characteristics that matched with the jacket of a bullet that was found inside the vehicle in which Jones sat.
A prosecution witness, Keyarah Wright, testified last week that she saw Linen run to that area on Dewey Avenue and exchange gunfire with Pilot.
WHAT COMES NEXT:Lawyers for all three defendants and the Berkshire DA's office will deliver their closing arguments to jurors starting 9 a.m. Tuesday. Agostini will deliver jury instruction and then jurors will start deliberating.
LINKS TO PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The 2017 shooting. Friends recall Asiyanna Jones. Trial preview. Day One. Day Two. Day Three. Day Four.