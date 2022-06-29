Judge sentences Pittsfield man who barricaded himself in Cheshire trailer, pointed crossbow at officers to 5 years in jail

NORTH ADAMS — A judge on Wednesday found a Pittsfield man guilty of charges related to an hours-long springtime standoff where he pointed a crossbow at officers, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office said.

Timothy Tatro, 40, was found guilty by Judge William Rota of assault with a dangerous weapon and violating an abuse prevention order following a jury-waived bench trial in Northern Berkshire District Court, the DA's office said.

Rota sentenced Tatro to five years in jail.

According to authorities, Tatro refused to leave a Pine Valley mobile home park address in Cheshire when town police and state police went to serve him a restraining order on March 23.

Two officers knocked on the door, then went to use a spare key from a neighbor to open the door. At this point, state police saw Tatro in the doorway pointing a crossbow at officers.

Tatro refused to come out. State police's Tactical Unit entered the residence after six hours of negotiations and arrested Tatro, said Andy McKeever, a spokesman for the DA's office.

DA Andrea Harrington thanked authorities for safely arresting Tatro.

"Domestic violence responses, in particular, present a significant threat to officer safety, and law enforcement handled this situation professionally and ensured everyone’s safety,” she said in the statement.