PITTSFIELD — A man on trial this week for child rape appears to have died by suicide, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. "The evidence supports that he took his own life," Andy McKeever, a spokesman for the DA's office, said in a statement.
Toby Clayton, 51, was found unresponsive at his workshop just after 8:30 a.m. Friday. Over the past week, Clayton had been on trial in Berkshire Superior Court.
On Wednesday, Judge Douglas Wilkins dropped two of the five charges against Clayton, in response to a motion filed by his defense attorney, Edmund St. John IV. Douglas determined that there was not enough evidence to proceed with prosecuting Clayton on two counts of rape of a child.
At the time of his death, Clayton was facing one count of aggravated rape of a child, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, according to McKeever. Testimony ended Thursday, when the jury started to deliberate. Jury deliberations had been set to continue Friday, but jurors were dismissed instead.
The case against Clayton will be dropped in light of his death, McKeever said. Clayton's body is in the custody of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will determine the official cause and manner of death.
Clayton maintained his innocence, St. John said.
Clayton was indicted in 2018. He had a contracting business and once opened a martial arts training studio on Tyler Street.
"He maintained his innocence throughout; he vehemently denied the charges against him and the accusations” and was "very attentive at trial," St. John said.
Clayton's death "took us all by surprise," said St. John. "It's devastating for everyone. His family. His friends.”
“I send my heartfelt condolences to the victim in this case, the jurors, the attorneys, and Mr. Clayton’s family who are all affected by this tragic death,” Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement.