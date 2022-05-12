With jury empaneled, opening statements set for Friday in October Mountain shooting trial

PITTSFIELD — A jury has been empaneled to hear the case of two defendants accused in the October Mountain State Forest shooting of Nick Carnevale.

Opening statements in the prosecution of alleged gunman Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez and codefendant Christopher Frazier begin in Berkshire Superior Court Friday morning.

They are two of four defendants charged with offenses in connection with the August 2018 incident at the Ashley Reservoir in the town of Washington. Carnevale was shot twice in the head and suffered serious injuries.

Jury selection began Monday and wrapped up late morning Thursday.

The men face a number of charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and armed kidnapping.

Delvalle-Rodriguez, who has been held in pretrial custody, faces additional charges of carrying a firearm without a license and possessing a large-capacity firearm in commission of a felony.

Two other defendants, Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas, were found guilty earlier this year of charges related to the shooting, which prosecutors allege was a joint venture among them.

Nieves was sentenced to up to 25 years in state prison. Douglas, who was acquitted of the most serious charges, was found guilty of misleading police and sentenced to four years in prison.