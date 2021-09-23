PITTSFIELD — A jury has acquitted a local man whom authorities accused of a 2019 stabbing in Adams.

Anthony Chambers, of Adams, was found not guilty by a jury of 12 of charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The jury returned its verdict just before 3 p.m. Thursday, following a two-day trial that began on Tuesday. It was the first criminal trial before a jury in Berkshire County Superior Court during the pandemic.

Chambers’ attorney, Joshua Hochberg, argued to jurors that Chambers was the victim of an attempted robbery in his residence that was conceived by his girlfriend and a man she previously dated. Taking the stand in his own defense on Wednesday, Chambers denied allegations he stabbed Jai Marshall in the back in Adams on Aug. 26, 2019.

Hochberg went on to argue that Marshall was stabbed with a knife belonging to another man involved in the 2019 altercation.

The prosecution had argued that Chambers intended to kill Johnathon Richard, who had previously been in a relationship with Chamber’s girlfriend, and stabbed Marshall with a knife after Richard dodged his blow.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office called seven witnesses to testify. Chambers was the only witness called by the defense.

The case was heard before Judge Douglas Wilkins. It was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Heather Valentine.

Hochberg did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Thursday.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington in a statement expressed pride in her “team’s presentation of the evidence” and thanked jurors for their service, but said she disagreed with the verdict.

“My office is unafraid of taking challenging cases to trial in the name of public safety. While I disagree with the jury’s findings, I respect the judicial system and defendants’ rights and protections,” she said.