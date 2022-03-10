<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A jury has convicted an Adams woman in a 2018 drunken driving crash that killed a North Adams man

PITTSFIELD — An Adams woman has been found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a crash that killed a pedestrian.

Debra Milesi, 60, was convicted in the crash that killed Jerome "Jeremy" Berard about 1 a.m. Sept. 29, 2018, according to a statement released Thursday by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. Berard was standing outside his vehicle on East Hoosic Street when Milesi, who was speeding, struck him.

Witnesses told investigators Milesi tried to drag Berard's body to the side of the road and yelled for help before driving away as officers were arriving.

Adams Police pulled her over, and she displayed visible signs of intoxication, according to a police report, with a blood alcohol concentration of more than twice the legal limit to drive. 

Berard, 38, of North Adams, died Oct. 7, 2018, as a result of his injuries.

After a five-day trial, a Berkshire Superior Court jury returned guilty verdicts Thursday on charges of motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and operating negligently, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident with death resulting, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, the statement said.

Milesi is due to be sentenced March 25.

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

