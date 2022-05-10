12 jurors have now been seated in the October Mountain shooting trial. Four slots remain to be filled

PITTSFIELD — Twelve jurors have now been seated in the Berkshire Superior Court trial of two defendants facing charges in connection with the shooting of Nick Carnevale in October Mountain State Forest.

Four additional jurors were selected Tuesday from a pool of 55 potential jurors; eight jurors were seated before court closed on Monday.

The goal is to seat another four Berkshire County residents on Wednesday, enough to empanel a 12-person jury and four alternates, according to court officials.

Christopher Frazier and Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez are the second pair of defendants on trial for the Aug. 21, 2018, incident in which Carnevale was shot twice in the head as he tried to leave a party at the Ashley Reservoir in the town of Washington.

Delvalle-Rodriguez is accused of pulling the trigger, and prosecutors have said he admitted to doing so on a "hot mic" recording obtained by investigators.

His defense is expected argue to that Delvalle-Rodriguez did so in defense of Daquan Douglas, after Douglas was stabbed.

Jury selection was done at sidebar Tuesday with Judge Maureen Hogan, attorneys for both defendants and prosecutors. The potential jurors were questioned while white noise played in the courtroom, so the discussion could not be heard from the gallery.

Frazier stood near his attorney, Patrick Goodreau, and listened in during the process. Delvalle-Rodriguez, who is represented by defense attorney Alfred Chamberland, sat at the defendant's table and was looped into the proceedings through a Spanish translator. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joseph Yorlano and Amy Winston.

Kevin Nieves and Douglas were found guilty of charges related to the shooting following a March jury trial. Prosecutors have alleged the incident was a joint venture among the four men.

Nieves was convicted on multiple charges, including kidnapping with serious bodily injury while armed, and numerous counts of assault and battery. He was sentenced to up to 25 years in state prison. Douglas, who was acquitted of the most serious charges, was found guilty of misleading police and sentenced to four years in prison.