Jury selection to continue in Cheshire weapons trial

PITTSFIELD — Jury selection in the trial of a man accused of illegal firearms charges kicked off in Berkshire Superior Court on Monday, when several were seated to hear the courthouse's first jury trial of the new year.
The criminal case against Jamel Nicholson, 33, is being prosecuted by District Attorney Andrea Harrington, who was in court for jury selection, as was defense lawyer Shawn Allyn.
The two sides spent the morning questioning several dozen potential jurors before breaking for the day, and jury empanelment is scheduled to restart Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Judge John Agostini is overseeing the trial, which is the first to be heard in Berkshire Superior Court this year following a statewide suspension of jury trials amid the omicron variant wave.
Nicholson faces weapons charges following his Feb. 28, 2018 arrest at the Bedard Brothers dealership in Cheshire. According to a state police report, Troopers William Munch and Brandon Mauer were patrolling the area before midnight when they saw an Audi in the parking lot of the closed car dealership off of Route 8.
At the time, there had been a recent series of "thefts, vandalism and other nuisance crimes" at the dealership, according to Mauer's report.
Nicholson was in the front passenger’s seat of the Audi and three others were in the car. Mauer said in his report that he saw the muzzle of a firearm peeking out from underneath Nicholson's seat, and ordered everyone out of the car.
When asked to whom the gun, which was loaded, belonged, Nicholson allegedly told police the Glock 22 .40 caliber firearm belonged to him.
Nicholson has pleaded not guilty to two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, one count of possessing ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card and committing a firearms violation with one prior drug or violent crime. He is being held without the right to bail, after he was accused in December of alleged possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute.