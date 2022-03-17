Jury selection to continue next week in October Mountain shooting trial

PITTSFIELD — Jury selection will continue Monday in the case against two defendants accused in the shooting of Nick Carnevale at October Mountain State Forest.
Potential jurors filtered into the courtroom at Berkshire Superior Court on Thursday morning. One by one, they fielded questions from both sides involved in the prosecution of Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas, who are accused in the shooting that left Carnevale critically injured.
A total of 85 people were summoned for jury selection, and nine jurors were empaneled Thursday. An additional five jurors are expected to be seated, including alternates.
The empanelment process might wrap as early as Monday afternoon. The morning session in Superior Court is blocked off every day next week for the trial, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., except for a full day scheduled for March 25.
Carnevale was shot at a bonfire and party at the Ashley Reservoir in the early morning of Aug. 21, 2018. Prosecutors have said the mood grew tense, and Carnevale and others returned to his vehicle, which then was surrounded by a group that included the four defendants.
Carnevale, then 19, was pulled from the truck and assaulted by a group wielding sticks, then shot twice in the head, prosecutors say.
Neither Nieves nor Douglas is accused of shooting Carnevale. Prosecutors allege that co-defendant Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez pulled the trigger, but Nieves and Douglas, along with the fourth co-defendant, Christopher Frazier, are being charged together under a theory that they were accomplices in the assault.
Nieves and Douglas have pleaded not guilty to charges of armed assault with intent to murder; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury; armed kidnapping; assault and battery; and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.