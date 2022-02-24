Kameron Spaulding accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from The Christian Center

PITTSFIELD — A former employee of The Christian Center is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing nearly $20,000 from the nonprofit.
Kameron Spaulding, 33, a Lenox Dale resident who once served as the head of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, is accused of raiding the center's PayPal account and making unauthorized purchases using the organization's debit card, according to a police report.
Spaulding was terminated from The Christian Center on Aug. 19, 2021, the day after Executive Director Betsy Sherman reported to police that an employee had stolen about $17,000 from the account, which contained community donations made online.
Sherman became aware of the missing money after the center's bookkeeper tried to transfer money out of the account at the end of the fiscal year, the report states.
The bookkeeper discovered that she no longer was linked to the account, and asked Spaulding, the only other person who had access to it, to restore her credentials.
A police investigation found that an email address and associated information belonging to Spaulding was added to The Christian Center's account in January 2020, about two months after he started in the role of marketing and media coordinator. He was made the account's primary user the following November, the report states, when the bookkeeper's account information was removed, according to the report.
A total of 15 payments, ranging from $100 to $4,040, were sent from The Christian Center's PayPal to Spaulding's personal account, according to a report by Pittsfield Police Detective James Losaw. The payments totaled more than $17,601, all but cleaning out the account.
Spaulding also allegedly used the organization's debit card to buy a movie projector at Walmart and to purchase $2,144 worth of items, including decking from The Home Depot, the report said.
At one point, Spaulding had approached Sherman at The Christian Center accompanied by an attorney, the report states.
Sherman said Spaulding offered her an envelope that contained cash, saying he had "accidentally used the wrong card" when he bought the decking supplies. Sherman said she didn't take the envelope, and didn't know how much money was inside.
The Christian Center, on Robbins Avenue, was founded in 1892 by parishioners of First Methodist Church and is Berkshire County’s oldest nonprofit.
Sherman told The Eagle that the missing money has not limited the center's ability to carry out its mission in the community, offering services and meals, clothing and a warming center to those in need.
She said it was disheartening to imagine that anyone would steal money from a donor who believed their money would go toward supporting a nonprofit like The Christian Center.
"I believe in our justice system, and I believe we are all entitled to our day in court," she said. "We will find a resolution; there will be a solution to this problem."
Spaulding pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court on Thursday to one count of felony larceny over $1,200 and one count of misdemeanor identity fraud. He was released on his personal promise to reappear, with an order to stay 100 yards from The Christian Center. He is due back in court March 24.
His attorney, Lori Levinson, declined to comment when reached by The Eagle. Deputy District Attorney Richard Dohoney appeared in court on behalf of the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Spaulding has held several public-facing roles in the community.
He was named executive director of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce in 2015, and resigned in a move that surprised some in late 2017. He previously served as chairman of the Lenox Planning Board and is listed as a member of the town's Historic District Commission, with his term expiring this year.
Last month, Berkshire Money Management announced that Spaulding was joining the company for a newly created role — marketing specialist. Allen Harris, the owner and chief executive of the company, said Spaulding was terminated after just about one week on the job because his answers to screening questions raised alarm bells.
"We determined that he was not being honest, and we had to fire him at that point," Harris said.