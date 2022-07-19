Judge adds five years to Kevin Nieves' minimum prison sentence in Nick Carnevale shooting

PITTSFIELD — A judge Tuesday increased by five years the minimum prison sentence for Kevin Nieves, who was convicted this past spring in the armed kidnapping and near-fatal shooting of Nick Carnevale.

In resentencing Nieves, Judge John Agostini said he bears a similar degree of culpability in the attack at October Mountain in 2018 as Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, whom a jury convicted of pulling the trigger. Delvalle-Rodriguez received a sentence of 25 to 30 years in state prison.

"I do think their roles were similar in this case," Agostini said. "I think it makes sense to give the same sentence."

The judge then sentenced Nieves to 25 to 28 years in state prison on the charge of armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, in line with the recommendation from Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano. Agostini had previously sentenced Nieves to 20 to 25 years on the armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury charge. The DA's office and the state Department of Corrections said the charge carried a 25-year minimum sentence.