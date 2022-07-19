Judge adds five years to Kevin Nieves' minimum prison sentence in Nick Carnevale shooting

PITTSFIELD — A judge Tuesday increased by five years the minimum prison sentence for Kevin Nieves, who was convicted this past spring in the armed kidnapping and near-fatal shooting of Nick Carnevale.
In resentencing Nieves, Judge John Agostini said he bears a similar degree of culpability in the attack at October Mountain in 2018 as Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, whom a jury convicted of pulling the trigger. Delvalle-Rodriguez received a sentence of 25 to 30 years in state prison.
"I do think their roles were similar in this case," Agostini said. "I think it makes sense to give the same sentence."
The judge then sentenced Nieves to 25 to 28 years in state prison on the charge of armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, in line with the recommendation from Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano.
Agostini had previously sentenced Nieves to 20 to 25 years on the armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury charge. The DA's office and the state Department of Corrections said the charge carried a 25-year minimum sentence.
The Supreme Judicial Court ultimately "clarified" the sentencing guideline surrounding the charge, wrote Agostini, who said Nieves' initial bid was therefore outside sentencing requirements.
He was also convicted in March of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily harm, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, and a single count of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
In Berkshire Superior Court, Nieves' defense lawyer Joseph Harty said Nieves is an "ideal inmate" who works multiple jobs in prison and earned the ability to have fewer restrictions at the correctional center.
He argued for Nieves to serve up to 15 years on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and five years' probation for the armed kidnapping charge.
Delvalle-Rodriguez was convicted of shooting Carnevale twice in the head, gravely injuring him, on Aug. 21, 2018, while Carnevale was trying to leave an outdoor bonfire and party at October Mountain State Forest in Washington. Nieves played a central role in the attack, a separate Berkshire County jury found.
Nieves was tried in March with Daquan Douglas, who was acquitted of most charges but found guilty of misleading the police. Delvalle-Rodriguez was tried in May alongside Christopher Frazier, who was acquitted of all charges.
Carnevale has undergone multiple surgeries and procedures since then and continues to recuperate. Prosecutors argued that the motive for the attack was Nieves' jealously toward his former girlfriend, who went to the party that evening with Carnevale.