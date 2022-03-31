Kevin Nieves sentenced to up to 25 years in connection with August 2018 shooting of Nick Carneval

PITTSFIELD — A judge on Thursday sentenced Kevin Nieves to up to 25 years in state prison for his role in the shooting of Nick Carnevale in 2018.
Nieves, 22, was convicted Wednesday in Berkshire Superior Court on multiple charges, including kidnapping with serious bodily injury while armed, and numerous counts of assault and battery.
“It was planned well, it was executed and Nick was just left there. He was left to die," Judge John Agostini said. "It was a miracle that he didn't; these could have been murder charges before us.”
Daquan Douglas, 28, who faced the same slate of charges as Nieves — plus a count of misleading police — was acquitted of all but the additional charge. He was sentenced to up to four years in state prison for that count.
Agostini cited Douglas' past criminal history — as a juvenile and an adult — as a factor in the relative severity of his sentence.
Carnevale, of Cheshire, was shot twice in the head and gravely injured on Aug. 21, 2018, while trying to leave a gathering at October Mountain State Forest in Washington. He has undergone multiple surgeries and procedures since then and continues to recuperate.
Two others also are facing charges in the shooting: Christopher Frazier and Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, who is accused of pulling the trigger. Their case remains pending in Superior Court.
This story will be updated.