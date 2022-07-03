The Lanesborough Police Department responded to a case of larceny from a motor vehicle at the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail parking lot on Sunday morning.
Investigator Nick Penna wrote in an email that the incident occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. A purse containing credit cards was stolen from the vehicle, after which the cards were used to make fraudulent purchases.
Penna said that he could not provide an exact amount, but estimated damages would be over $1,200.
The Lanesborough Police Department Facebook page made a post seeking assistance identifying potential suspects. Those with information can contact Investigator Penna at 413-443-4107 or npenna@lanesboroughpolice.com.