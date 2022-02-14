Latest jury trial suspension set to lift Monday, trial expected in Superior Court

PITTSFIELD — After yet another pandemic-induced pause, jury trials are set to resume in Berkshire Superior Court this week.

And on Monday, jury selection in the first trial of the new year is expected to begin. During the pandemic, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has hit pause, then play, on trials several different times, and the most recent jury trial suspension lifts Monday.

That means that barring any potential last-minute plea agreement reached between the defense and prosecution, 12 jurors and additional alternates on Monday will be empaneled to hear the case of Jamel Nicholson, who faces weapons charges in connection with a 2018 traffic stop in Cheshire.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington is scheduled to be in court arguing for the prosecution, and Shawn Allyn is Nicholson’s defense lawyer.

Nicholson was in the front passenger’s seat of a vehicle that was parked at the Bedard Brothers dealership after business hours on Feb. 28, 2018, prosecutors said.

State police investigated the car, which contained three other people in addition to Nicholson, and allegedly found a loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber firearm under Nicholson’s seat, according to a proposed statement of facts filed by Harrington.

Nicholson has pleaded not guilty to two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, one count of possessing ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card and committing a firearms violation with one prior drug or violent crime.

He was recommitted to pretrial custody in December, when his bail was revoked after he was charged with alleged possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute.

The trial, if it moves ahead as planned, would be among only a handful of Superior Court jury trials to happen since the pandemic began.

The first trial for two of the four defendants implicated in the October Mountain shooting of Nick Carnevale, Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas, ended in a mistrial, and the second go-around experienced a months-long delay over the defense’s concerns about a witness.

The only criminal trial to be completed in Berkshire Superior Court since has been the stabbing case of Anthony Chambers, who last fall was cleared by a jury of accusations he stabbed a man in Adams.

There is another trial scheduled to move ahead in the event that Nicholson’s doesn’t proceed as planned. The backup case is that of defendant Jeffrey Jette, who is accused of wielding a dangerous weapon during an assault.