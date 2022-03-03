PITTSFIELD — A jury Thursday acquitted a city man accused of touching the genitals of a patient in a Lee nursing home, because of insufficient evidence.

Louis Hansen, 63, was found not guilty on all charges by a jury of six in Central Berkshire District Court, with Judge Jennifer Tyne presiding. In 2019, Lee Police had charged Hansen with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and permitting injury to an elderly person. The trial was delayed because of the pandemic.

The charges stemmed from an accusation by Jessie Cibelli, now 93. She alleged that she awoke one evening in late February 2019 at Lee Healthcare — she was staying there for a month to recover from a back injury — to find Hansen with a hand down the front of her incontinence briefs, and touching her genitals and the inside of her leg.

The nursing home's internal investigation found no wrongdoing by Hansen. The home's owner, Next Step Healthcare, reported it to the state Department of Public Health. After reviewing the incident report, the agency did not pursue its own investigation, deeming the company's probe sound.

In 2020, Cibelli sued Next Step, in Berkshire Superior Court over the allegations, and settled with the company in April 2021.

Hansen always has maintained his innocence, said Joanna Arkema, his public defender. She said prosecutors did not have enough evidence to identify Hansen as the perpetrator, among other issues.

"The problem is that with respect to her allegation, there weren't a lot of details or facts, so, when the police began their investigation, they didn't have much to go on so they settled on Mr. Hansen," Arkema said. "While his case was open for such a long time, the jury was out for 15 minutes."

Arkema also said the charges deeply had affected Hansen, who continues to work at the facility.

"He was torn up about it and just mortified about it from the beginning," she said.

Cibelli also has struggled since making her claim. Her family says a host of issues plagued the case, including Cibelli's eyesight. All would make it difficult for a jury to convict Hansen, said the family, and Cibelli's daughter said the family had girded for an acquittal.

"It's due process," said Susan Cibelli, Jessie Cibelli's daughter. "Somebody has to identify you."

Susan Cibelli noted the settlement with Next Step over the allegations. The lawsuit had pointed to a history of abuse and neglect at Lee Healthcare.

"If they believed it didn't happen, why would they settle?" she asked.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office would not answer questions about concerns it might have with Hansen continuing to work around vulnerable people, saying a respones would be "inappropriate."

"That being said, we believe survivors, and we are not afraid to take difficult cases to trial," said Andrew McKeever, the D.A.'s public information officer.

"We commend the survivor in this case for coming forward and for having the courage to seek justice. Unfortunately, the jury did not feel there was enough evidence to meet the Commonwealth’s burden of proof. This office will continue to believe survivors and fight for their stories to be heard."