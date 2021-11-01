PITTSFIELD — A Lenox man has been acquitted of second offense drunken driving after a one-day trial in Central Berkshire District Court.
Daniel Tighe, 27, was found not guilty by a jury of six on a charge of OUI second offense. Prompted by an oral motion from defense lawyer Timothy Shugrue, Judge Jennifer Tyne ruled that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to convict Tighe on a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and entered a required finding of not guilty.
The office of District Attorney Andrea Harrington agreed to decriminalize charges of possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and disturbing the peace that Dalton Police initially pressed against Tighe, court files show, resulting in not-responsible findings.
Officers spotted Tighe driving a Ford Explorer conspicuously slowly east on Main Street just after 2 a.m. June 18, 2018, according to a Dalton Police report. Tighe pulled into a Maple Street driveway, then reversed and entered another driveway nearby.
After Tighe walked into a four-unit apartment building off Main Street, an officer reported seeing several open beer cans in his vehicle.
After knocks failed to summon anyone to the door, the officer entered the communal entryway to the apartment and saw Tighe at the top of the steps. A resident told an officer that he had been awakened by Tighe, a stranger, knocking on his door, and that he jammed a chair under his front doorknob in fear.
Tighe told police he had been looking for his friend, but got the wrong apartment building.
Police and the resident reported smelling alcohol in the hallway of the apartment building. Tighe was placed under arrest and initially was held at the station on $7,500 cash bail set by a magistrate. Police found 26 open or empty bottles of alcohol, including 21 nips of Fireball, in a search of Tighe’s vehicle.
A breath test administered at the police station registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16, {/span}according to police. Shugrue succeeded in getting at least one other field sobriety test excluded from trial, court documents show.
Tighe was arraigned on an OUI charge in July 2017, which remained open at the time of his 2018 arrest in the Dalton case.
The trial was heard Thursday. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Stuart Weissman.