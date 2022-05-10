FBI brings case against Lenox man who allegedly sought sexual contact with a child

A Lenox man faces federal charges after the FBI alleges he drove to New York State last week with the intent of having sex with a child.
Martin Connearney, 32, was arrested Thursday and appeared Friday before a U.S. magistrate. He was ordered held after authorities said he waived his right to a detention hearing.
The complaint against Connearney claims he exchanged text messages in April and early May with an unidentified person in which he stated an interest in having “sexual contact with a child,” according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, a special agent with the FBI’s Albany office.
“Connearney and the other person discussed plans in which Connearney would travel from Massachusetts in order to meet at a prearranged location in New York and engage in sexual acts with the child,” the agencies said in a press statement. “On the morning of May 5, 2022, Connearney drove from Lenox to New York, where he was encountered by law enforcement officials and arrested.”
If convicted, Connearney faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, along with a fine of up to $250,000.
The case against him was developed by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.