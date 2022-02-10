A medical call led Lenox Police to a cache of drugs, weapons and ammunition in a car. Now, they’re seeking a suspect

LENOX — A medical call for two people passed out in a car outside the Market 32 on Sunday led police to an array of drugs, weapons and ammunition, and multiple charges against a Pittsfield man whose whereabouts are unknown.
Robert McBain, 34, of Woodlawn Avenue, who is suspected of being a drug dealer, is facing a dozen charges, including three felonies.
“It’s a big case for a small town,” said Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien on Thursday afternoon as he briefed The Eagle on the four-day investigation. “This was a nice piece of police work, to get that amount of drugs and weapons off the streets.”
About 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police discovered the two men slumped over in a silver sedan with the engine running, he said. Officer Joseph A. Kennedy was able to rouse the driver, later identified as McBain, who seemed incoherent.
McBain was offered first aid, and Lenox Ambulance took him to Berkshire Medical Center. The passenger, who is not facing charges, walked out of the parking lot.
Kennedy observed needles and a tourniquet and secured the vehicle. He and Sgt. Michael Smith then noticed a box of ammunition on the floor and conducted a more thorough search that revealed two handguns, drugs and cash.
McBain did not have a license to carry or an FID (firearms identification) card, O’Brien said.
In all, the search yielded,.45 caliber and .380 semi-automatic handguns; 46 wax folds containing a powdery substance, heroin; two digital scales containing white residue; 25 pills of gabapentin, an anticonvulsant and nerve pain medication; 30 white pills of three different varieties and eight orange pills to be tested by the state police crime lab in Springfield; 53 strips of suboxone, a prescription medication used to treat drug users addicted to opioids; 1.3 grams of cocaine; three glass pipes; and $1,404 in cash.
McBain has been issued a summons to appear in court on the following charges: operating with a revoked license as a habitual offender; two counts of possession of a firearm without a license to carry; possession of ammunition without an FID card; a firearms violation with three prior violent or drug crimes (a felony); and two counts possession of class-A drugs (heroin and suboxone) with intent to distribute (a felony), both subsequent offenses.
Other charges include possession of class-E drugs (gabapentin) with intent to distribute; possession of class-B drugs (cocaine), a subsequent offense; possession of a dangerous weapon (a blackjack), a felony; Defacing a firearm serial number; possession of a stolen gun; and receiving stolen property.
If he fails to appear at the court date, yet to be scheduled, an arrest warrant would be issued, O’Brien said. He noted that the priority at the time was that the suspect had been under the influence of drugs and required medical attention.