LENOX — The southbound travel lane along a 10-mile stretch of Route 7/20 from West Housatonic St. in Pittsfield through Lenox and continuing on Route 20 to Park Street in Lee had to be salted and sanded on Friday after an extensive leakage of canola oil from a commercial trailer truck.
There were no injuries, but at least a half dozen motorists contacted Lenox Police with complaints about oil-slick damage to their vehicles, said Police Sgt. Michael T. Smith. Drivers were referred to their insurance companies to file claims.
Lenox Police Officer William Colvin, who responded to the first reports of the incident shortly before 9 a.m., issued a criminal summons for negligent operation of a motor vehicle to the truck driver, Brayan Perico, 43, of Miami.
The police report stated that he was driving for UTi Transport Solutions. The nationwide long-haul trucking company based in Medford, Oregon, was formerly known as Union Transport, according to online listings.
MassDOT repeatedly applied salt and sand onto the slick travel lane into the mid-afternoon.
The driver did not stop until Lee Police Officer Benjamin Towne intercepted him at the intersection of the state highway and Park Street, where the truck was still spilling the fluid, according to Colvin’s incident report. The canola oil was “extremely slick, but not hazardous,” the report stated.
The incident remains under investigation by Pittsfield and Lee Police as well as the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, commonly known as the truck team.