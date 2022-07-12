Co-worker cut by meat cleaver in Lenox restaurant kitchen fight

LENOX — A fight involving two employees in the kitchen of a Lenox restaurant Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital and an alleged assailant to the police lockup until he posted $4,000 bail.
Lianghao Shao, 48, of Cherry Street in Pittsfield, was arrested by Lenox police officer William Colvin and reserve officer Henry Cadorette at the Panda House on Pittsfield Road. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, said Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien.
The weapon used during a fight with a co-worker was an 8-inch meat cleaver, according to photos included in the police report. There was no information available on how the fight started amid an ongoing dispute between the two employees.
The victim, Qixun Chen, 46, of Coltland Drive, Pittsfield, suffered a deep arm wound and was transported by Lee Ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center. He was treated and released, said hospital spokesman Michael Leary.
In the aftermath of the brawl, the restaurant was closed on Saturday because of a biomedical hazard, said James Wilusz, executive director of Tri-Town Health. Following an inspection, it was allowed to reopen Monday.
“There was a distinct language barrier between the police and the suspect,” O’Brien said. An interpreter was contacted by phone to explain to Shao his Miranda rights to remain silent and to describe his bail details, set by Commissioner Richard Keefner.
After arranging with family members to post the $4,000 bail, Shao was released from the police station lockup at 7:30 p.m. pending his arraignment at Southern Berkshire District Court in Great Barrington. According to court records, he was released into his own custody Monday with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.