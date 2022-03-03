Did Key West Lounge serve an underage patron before a shooting? The Licensing Commission will hold a hearing on the matter

NORTH ADAMS — The License Commission will hold a show cause hearing next week "about underage drinking" at the Key West Lounge last month, according to commission secretary Rosemari Dickinson.
The hearing comes on the heels of a shooting outside the Key West that resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old.
Two people were shot and injured Feb. 19, after a fight that broke out in the lounge, police said. Paul Douglas Starbird, 19, was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to charges including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.
North Adams Police said last week that they were investigating whether Starbird was served alcohol at the bar.
“That is something we are looking into at this point," Lt. Anthony Beverly told The Eagle.
It is not against the law for someone younger than 21 to be inside a bar, according to the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
There was security camera footage of the inside of the bar, according to Chief Jason Wood, who said he is being called to the hearing Tuesday. The chief also expressed concern that the Key West did not report the altercation.
The bar's owner could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday about the hearing, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall.
The Key West has had at least one previous violation. In 2009, the bar had its license suspended for two days after selling alcohol to a minor.