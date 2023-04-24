A Louisiana man told a potential date he was wanted for murder. Now he's in custody at the Berkshire County jail awaiting extradition

LENOX — For some dating app users, it's not uncommon to scan for matches while visiting someplace new.
But for one Louisiana man hiding out in the Berkshires, swiping right proved costly.
Wilfred Walker II, 34, of Thibodaux, La., was arrested in Lenox on a fugitive warrant issued after he apparently skipped town while facing charges that include attempted murder.
Walker was staying at the Howard Johnson hotel on Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20) when he told a person he was wooing that he needed to be "cautious," because he was wanted for murder in the Bayou State.
