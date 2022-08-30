This is what a suspect in Lynn Burdick's 1982 disappearance might look like today

New sketches are circulating of a suspect in a Berkshire woman’s unsolved 1982 disappearance – not as the man looked then, when Lynn Burdick went missing from her family’s store on the Mohawk Trail, but as he might appear today.
With help from police sketch artists in the town of Lincoln, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office created a set of images showing the face that man might present 40 years later.
Burdick was 18 when she was last seen, working April 17, 1982, at the Barefoot Peddler's Country Store on Route 2 in the town of Florida.
Last year, Burdick’s niece, Debbie Davine, brought new attention to her aunt's disappearance when she raised money to cover the cost of billboards that went up in Berkshire County.
“My grandpa and grandma passed, and they didn’t know what happened,” Davine told The Eagle last year, speaking of the family's unsolved tragedy. “Somebody out there knows something. Maybe they’ll decide, 'It’s time to say something.'”
On Tuesday, the DA’s office and the Massachusetts State Police Berkshire Detective Unit released a sketch of how the suspect might have looked in 1982, as well as four “age-progressed variations” that show the man with different facial hair.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement she hopes the new images will be widely shared by members of the public and that people with information about Burdick's disappearance, even four decades later, contact state police.
The new images are based in part on recent interviews conducted by investigators working the case, the DA’s office said. The office described the Burdick investigation as “active.”
The suspect is believed to have been involved in an attempted kidnapping in Williamstown, less than an hour before Burdick went missing between 8 and 8:45 p.m. that mid-April night, the DA’s office said.
“The sketches released today are of the suspect in the Williamstown abduction attempt,” the office said in a statement.
The images show a white man, about 5-foot-7-inches tall, who would now be around 70 years old. Authorities say the man, if living, may have ties to the state of Vermont.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112 or email the state police Unresolved Case Unit at mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us.