Man accused in Tyler Street double stabbing to be held in pretrial custody until September, at least

berkshire superior court

A Pittsfield man accused of stabbing two people on Tyler Street last fall will continue being held in pretrial custody at least until September. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — Joshua Lofink, accused of stabbing two people on Tyler Street last fall, will continue being held at least until September. 

Judge John Agostini ruled Lofink will be eligible for pretrial release Sept. 1, when a bail review hearing will be held to address the matter of his potential release. 

Lofink in January was ordered held without bail for up to 180 days under the state's dangerousness statute. He petitioned for his release, arguing the 180-day ceiling had passed. 

But Agostini determined that procedurally, Lofink's pretrial detention window will actually elapse in September.    

Prosecutors claim Lofink stabbed two men who confronted him over the treatment of his dog, severely injuring both men. They received emergency surgery for their wounds. 

Lofink was indicted in December on two counts of mayhem, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily, and vandalism. He was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court, where more serious cases are tried, later that month.

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

