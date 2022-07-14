Pittsfield man accused of assaulting his infant child is held on $100,000 bail

PITTSFIELD — A Pittsfield man accused of injuring his infant, causing bleeding in the child’s brain and a broken arm, was ordered held in custody on $100,000 cash bail.
Avery Pollock, 28, is accused of severely injuring his 2-month-old daughter at his home in March, while watching her as the child’s mother stepped out for 20 minutes to pick up the couple’s other children at daycare.
Police were called March 8 after the infant was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where the child was diagnosed with a “severe brain bleed and bruising,” wrote Detective Diane Bassett in a police report. The state Department of Children and Families took custody of the couple’s other three children.
Avery claimed the infant had fallen off the bed.
The infant was transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital for further treatment due to the severity of her injuries.
The following day, members of the Boston Children’s Hospital Child Protection Team spoke with Detective Bassett. The physicians doubted Avery’s story, and said the baby’s injuries were not consistent with a fall.
Medical personnel said the child was in the intensive care unit with an acute brain injury that involved multiple types of hemorrhaging and was also having seizures, the detective wrote.
The infant was in critical condition March 10, when doctors discovered she also had a fracture to her arm, according to the report.
In an interview with police, the baby’s mother told police that Pollock would grow frustrated with the infant when she was fussy, and called her a “cry baby.” The mother said she normally tried to take the child from him when she sensed his frustration, but that “Pollock will tell her that he is [the child’s] father and that he will handle it.”
The detective wrote that the mother told her that she had not seen Pollack ever “get physical” with the baby, but that he had been physical with her.
Pollock left Pittsfield “abruptly” and authorities believed he was going to travel to his hometown of Houston, Texas. He was arrested at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal on March 14, the same day a Boston Children’s Hospital doctor confirmed the child had been shaken forcefully, causing the injuries.
Pollock’s criminal case started in Central Berkshire District Court in March, when he was ordered held without the right to bail for up to 120 days.
He has since been indicted by a Berkshire Superior Court grand jury on charges of assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, permitting injury to a child and reckless endangerment of a child.
Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Ilberg-Lamm on Thursday argued that Pollock should continue to be held in pretrial custody as a dangerous person. She noted that he left Pittsfield during the investigation and said he has an “extensive criminal record” that police said included assaulting family members.
This is the second infant child of Pollock’s who has been injured or who has died. He had a 6-month-old daughter from a former relationship who died, and the cause of her death was reported as “sudden infant death syndrome,” which the Mayo Clinic defines as the sudden death of a seemingly healthy baby.
Defense lawyer Thomas Donohue argued Thursday that Pollock was a suitable candidate for pretrial release under certain conditions, saying that his client had not been charged with any offense when he left Pittsfield in March.
“It was not that he was fleeing charges that he had already faced,” Donohue said. “He was simply wanting to go home to try and figure out what to do next.”
Judge John Agostini ruled that Pollock posed a risk of fleeing, and set his cash bail at $100,000 or $1 million surety bond.