The man accused of killing his wife, Jillian Rosado, in North Adams has been arrested on a murder charge

Flanked by North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood and North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington holds a press conference at her Pittsfield office announcing the arrest of Luis Rosado, the man accused of murdering his 38-year-old wife, Jillian in North Adams. 

PITTSFIELD — The North Adams man accused of murdering his 38-year-old wife has been arrested. 

Luis Rosado, 49, is accused of killing Jillian Rosado, who was found dead of multiple stab wounds in a North Adams residence last weekend.

He faces a charge of murder and was being held pending arraignment in Central Berkshire District Court on Thursday morning. Authorities had obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with Jillian's killing.

Jillian, who lived in Cheshire, had previously sought an abuse prevention order against her husband in March. That same month, Rosado told police he was on probation for domestic violence. 

Rosado on March 11 claimed to police responding to a domestic violence report that his wife had hit him. Jillian denied the allegation.

According to a police report, Rosado told state police that "he wanted to choke her [Jillian] out but did not because he was already on probation for domestic violence."

Jillian told two troopers that Rosado was on drugs and that she had not wanted to "take him back." 

The trooper said Rosado had a cut and bruise on his face. But after Jillian said Rosado had cut himself shaving, Rosado admitted the cut was not 'related to [Jillian] hitting him.'

The troopers arrested Jillian on charges of assault on a family or household member and resisting arrest, according to court documents. 

Less than three months later — on Sunday — she was found dead inside a home at 46 Charles St. in North Adams. 

The court file related to the murder was impounded Thursday morning, when the process of finding an attorney for Rosado was underway. 

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office is holding a press event related to the case at noon. 

