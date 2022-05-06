A man accused of pulling a 'ghost gun' in a North Adams dispute remains held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing

PITTSFIELD — A man accused of pulling a “ghost gun” on another man in North Adams was ordered held without bail this week pending a dangerousness hearing in Berkshire Superior Court.

Richard C. Smith, 32, allegedly pulled the gun on the man on Feb. 14 after an argument about his daughter hanging out with the mother of Smith’s child, according to a police report. The incident occurred at Brayton Hill Apartments about 10:30 a.m.

Through surveillance footage and witness interviews, North Adams police connected Smith to a black handgun that an officer found in the back of an apartment.

Police said the handgun was loaded with a single round and lacked a serial number and manufacturer’s insignia. The police report said authorities believed the weapon was a so-called “ghost gun,” the parts for which can be purchased online and assembled at home.

Smith pleaded not guilty in Northern Berkshire District Court on Feb. 15 to multiple charges assault and firearm charges, according to court documents. He was ordered held in custody without the right to bail.

His case moved to Berkshire Superior Court after a grand jury indicted him on charges of assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, possessing a loaded firearm without a license and carrying a firearm without a license.

He was arraigned in that court May 4, and was ordered to remain in custody pending another dangerousness hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.