Man accused of stabbing two people on Tyler Street asks for pretrial release

PITTSFIELD — A man accused of stabbing two people on Tyler Street last fall, seriously injuring both, is seeking his release from pretrial custody on the basis that he has been held for too long.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said in court filings that it is prepared to go to trial to prosecute Joshua Lofink, 36, for the stabbings, and only awaits the results of DNA testing that "may reveal the victim's blood" at Lofink's Brown Street apartment.

Lofink was arrested on Sept. 17 and charged in Central Berkshire District Court in connections with the stabbings. He was ordered held without the right to bail after a dangerousness hearing in district court.

A Berkshire County grand jury on Dec. 26 handed up indictments charging Lofink with two counts of mayhem, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily, and vandalism. He was arraigned in superior court, where more serious cases are tried, later that month.

He was again ordered held without bail in January at the superior court level. Defense lawyer David Pixley has petitioned the court for Lofink's release anew, on the basis that the length of time Lofink may be held before trial has been exceeded.

Police said Lofink and his girlfriend left that apartment the evening of Sept. 16 with their dog.

Three people, including the two stabbing victims, were nearby and said they saw the couple "mishandling" their pet pit bull, a prosecutor said in a recent filing.

The group, who were strangers to Lofink, confronted him about his alleged treatment of the canine, prompting a verbal argument that escalated.

Prosecutors allege Lofink stabbed one of the men in the group that confronted him eight times, causing injuries that required two surgeries, including 50 staples and 30 stitches, wrote Assistant District Attorney Amy Winston in a filing.

She said in the documents that Lofink allegedly slashed the first victim's tires then fled with his girlfriend east on Tyler Street.

Another man went to the injured man's aid, then got into a vehicle and followed after Lofink, according to court documents. This man pulled over when he reached Lofink, who authorities say allegedly leaned into the man's vehicle through a window and stabbed him, too.

The second victim "told police that he believed the assailant was trying to kill them," according to Winston's filing. He suffered a stab wound that struck a major artery, causing nerve damage that required at least two operations.

Police later executed a search warrant at Lofink's home and observed blood stains. The prosecutor said part of the attack was captured on surveillance video.

The request for release, which was opposed by the DA's office, has been taken under advisement by Judge John Agostini.