Man accused of using forged IDs allegedly steals $8,700 from Berkshire Bank before being caught

PITTSFIELD — A Troy, N.Y., man allegedly was using forged drivers licenses in attempts to withdraw thousands of dollars from other people's accounts, police said.
Angel Nunez, 56, is suspected of trying three times to steal money from the local bank in June and July, and succeeding once.
"It is clear that Nunez has made numerous identifications with different people's identity in attempt to withdraw money from other's accounts," Pittsfield Police Officer David Hallas wrote in his report.
On June 23, Nunez walked into bank branch on Elm Street and handed a teller a license that had all of the information of...