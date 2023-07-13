<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Man accused of using forged IDs allegedly steals $8,700 from Berkshire Bank before being caught

Bail was set at $15,000 for a 56-year-old Troy, N.Y., man accused of using fake IDs to steal money from Berkshire Bank customers.  

PITTSFIELD — A Troy, N.Y., man allegedly was using forged drivers licenses in attempts to withdraw thousands of dollars from other people's accounts, police said. 

Angel Nunez, 56, is suspected of trying three times to steal money from the local bank in June and July, and succeeding once. 

"It is clear that Nunez has made numerous identifications with different people's identity in attempt to withdraw money from other's accounts," Pittsfield Police Officer David Hallas wrote in his report.

