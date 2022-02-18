Man arrested after police say he threatened to shoot another man at a North Adams apartment

NORTH ADAMS — A man is facing several charges after police say he threatened to shoot another man after an argument.
The suspect's name was not released. The North Adams Police Department said in a Facebook post that he was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court and is currently being held at the Berkshire County House of Correction awaiting trial.
The incident began shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday when officers responded to an apartment complex in the city for a report of a man pointing a firearm at another man. Police learned that the two had gotten into argument, leading one of the men to pull a firearm from his waistband and point it at the other man, threatening to shoot him.
Officers spoke with the victim and learned that following the incident the suspect had entered one of the apartments in the complex. Police located the suspect there and said he was a person "who is familiar to the North Adams police department," police wrote in the Facebook post.
Surveillance footage at the apartment complex confirmed the victim's story, and police later located a loaded firearm that did contain a serial number. These kinds of weapons are known as "ghost guns," police said.
"Thankfully no one was injured during this incident," police said in the Facebook post.
The suspect is facing charges of assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon (9mm handgun), possession of firearm without a firearms identification card, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, improper storage of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and a firearms violation with two prior violent/drug crimes.