Man arrested in connection with a Pittsfield drug probe is released to live with his mother before trial

PITTSFIELD — The sole remaining defendant arrested in connection with a Summer Street drug search warrant was ordered released from pretrial custody with conditions that he live with his mother.

Frank Rinaldi, 52, of Pittsfield, had been held in custody while his drug case was pending in Berkshire Superior Court, but was ordered released from custody over the objection of the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Judge John Agostini ruled Monday that conditions could be imposed on Rinaldi to protect public safety during his pretrial period, and allowed him to live with his mother and report to probation while he awaits either a trial or a plea.

He and another man, the late Demetries Anderson, were arrested in a search of Rinaldi’s apartment early this year as a part of an investigation into suspected drug dealing.

Anderson was shot dead in New York City earlier this month. Charges against a third man arrested in connection with the investigation were dropped due to lack of evidence.

Police said investigators found multiple cellphones, 68 grams of cocaine, a "work station" for packaging the substance, scales and 200 baggies of heroin in Rinaldi's apartment at 172 Summer St.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking 36 to 100 grams of cocaine and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.