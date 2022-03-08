A man who led Adams police on chase in a stolen car was arrested after crashing through the fence outside St. Stanislaus Kostka Church

ADAMS — A man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen car and crashing through the fence outside St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.
Brodie Digennaro, 24, allegedly took a 2007 black Volkswagen Jetta without permission from a family member shortly after 8 a.m., according to North Adams Police Sgt. Preston Kelly.
The car was spotted a short time later by an Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts police officer, who tried unsuccessfully to pull over the driver on Ashland Street, prompting an alert to police countywide about 9:15 a.m.
An Adams police officer saw the car moments later and also tried to pull over the driver, according to Adams Police Chief K. Scott Kelley.
“The driver did not stop when blue lights, and sirens were activated,” Kelley told The Eagle. “For approximately 3-4 minutes, the driver attempted to elude my unit.”
He struck another vehicle in the intersection of Summer and East Hoosac streets and crashed through the church’s fencing. The driver of the other car was not injured.
Digennaro was arrested, and is facing multiple charges in Adams, Kelley said.
In North Adams, he will face charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny from a person, and misdemeanor larceny under $1,200 — he also allegedly stole a purse and a cellphone, said Sgt. Kelly of the North Adams police.
MCLA police also will file a charge of failure to stop.