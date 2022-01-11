Man faces drug trafficking charges after ramming women's car, fleeing police

PITTSFIELD — A shoebox filled with more than a pair of boots was linked back to a man who now faces firearm and drug trafficking charges following a police pursuit this week.
Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Third and Lake streets about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A woman told Officer David Hallas that a man she identified as Jovan Rodriguez had "chased" her car around the neighborhood, then rammed his car into the back of hers in front of a Lake Street home, according to a police report.
He slammed into her car a second time, she said, causing her to spin out and come to a stop along a guardrail in front of 64-68 Third St.
Sgt. Matt Hill, the shift commander, drove to the scene. A man police later confirmed was Rodriguez, 25, was driving a black Subaru with front-end damage and attempting to maneuver around several vehicles, Hill said in a report.
Hill signaled to Rodriguez to stop, but Rodriguez squeezed past Hill's cruiser and drove away.
Officer John Virgilio then saw the car heading toward Second Street. He activated his blue lights, but Rodriguez kept going, and what followed was what Hill described in his report as a "slow speed" pursuit.
Virgilio, in his report of the incident, said Rodriguez, of Lincoln Street, bailed out of the car and started running behind houses between Robbins and Dewey avenues.
Rodriguez's wallet fell from his pants into the snow as he ran, and the now-empty Subaru, still running, rolled down the road, striking a vehicle that was parked in a driveway on Prospect Street.
Officers converged in the area, and eventually surrounded Rodriguez, who surrendered to authorities in a "wooded area" behind 122 Dewey Ave., according to Virgilio's report.
Rodriguez was wearing a pair of size 9 Timberland boots.
Rodriguez had cuts on his hand and was having trouble breathing, so he was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, a report states.
Back at the scene of the initial crash on Third Street, the woman told police that after Rodriguez rammed her vehicle, he had gotten out of the black Subaru, and approached her car.
She said Rodriguez smashed her front passenger side window, then got inside and rummaged around as he screamed at her.
The dispute between the two started when the woman rebuffed Rodriguez, the woman told police.
But a man in the area at the time also reported to officers that he heard Rodriguez shout, "Where's the money? Where's the money?"
As investigators sorted through what happened, a resident on Third Street directed officers to a shed behind a home. According to the report, there was a trash can in the shed, and in it was a shoebox for a pair of size 9 Timberlands.
Instead of shoes, the box held a Glock handgun with an extended, and loaded, magazine. Stuffed inside was also crack cocaine and heroin packaged for distribution, and two more plastic bags filled with a brown substance officers identified as more, unpackaged heroin.
According to court documents, the total weight of the heroin was 140 grams, and the weight of the crack cocaine was 16 grams. Police said Rodriguez had discarded the box prior to fleeing the scene.
After his release from the hospital, Rodriguez was taken to the police station, where he waived his right to remain silent, and "admitted the shoe box, that matched the boots he was wearing, was his" and that he'd taken it out of the woman's car and put it in the shed.
But he denied the gun belonged to him, and instead told police it may belong to a former partner of the woman, Emmanuel Kodjo, who currently faces weapons charges after police allegedly found him in possession of parts for manufacturing "ghost guns."
He said he accidentally crashed into the woman's car, and was looking for her because she'd stolen $9,000 from him.
Rodriguez, who had no firearms license or active driver's license, was charged with 18 counts, including ten felonies. The charges include carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possessing a large capacity firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, drug possession with intent to distribute, and trafficking more than 100 grams of heroin.
He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Central Berkshire District Court on Monday, and was ordered to remain held in custody pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.