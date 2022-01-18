<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Man injured, dog killed in shooting Sunday at Woodlawn Avenue home in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A man and a dog were shot Sunday night in the city, and the dog died while first responders rushed it to an animal hospital, police said. 

The shooting occurred at 10:43 p.m. at a residence on Woodlawn Avenue, Lt. John Soules said in a press release released Tuesday afternoon. 

The man who was shot was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, police said. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

"The dog succumbed to its injuries during transport," Soules said. 

"Evidence of a shooting" was found at the scene, he said, and investigators believe that several suspects were involved.

Police did not release the identity of the victim or the exact location of the shooting.

Soules said that anyone with information may contact Detective Ignacio Matos at 413-448-9700, ext. 576. Information can also be relayed anonymously to police through the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and a message to TIP411 (847411).

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle.

