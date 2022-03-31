Man injured in Pittsfield shooting; suspect remains at large

PITTSFIELD — A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night near the intersection of Elizabeth and Boylston streets, according to a news release by Pittsfield Police.
The victim, who was not identified, drove himself to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, the release said. The shooter remains at large.
Officers responding to Elizabeth and Boylston streets around 10 p.m. found at least one shell casing at the scene. The victim, who was in his vehicle when the shooting occurred, told investigators that someone fired at him from another vehicle.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Civello at 413-448-9700, ext. 522. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).