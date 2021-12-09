A man was rescued Thursday after his kayak capsized in the frigid water of Richmond Pond

RICHMOND — A man was rescued from Richmond Pond on Thursday morning after his kayak capsized.
The man, whose name was not released, was in the frigid water for 45 minutes before rescuers reached him, according to Richmond Fire Chief Steven Traver. He was transported to the hospital, but the chief did not have information on his condition.
The fire department received a report about a person in the water around 7 a.m. A command center was set up on the shore, and first responders deployed a boat with the assistance of a dive team. Traver said the boat temporarily got stuck in some mud. Rescuing the man took "quite a while" because of the icy conditions in the pond, he added.
The man was wearing a life jacket when rescuers reached him. Traver suspects the man's kayak likely hit a piece of ice, causing the boat to capsize.
The Richmond Fire Department was assisted by the West Stockbridge and Stockbridge fire departments.