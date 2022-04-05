One of the victims in Monday's shooting in Pittsfield has died. The suspect now faces a murder charge

PITTSFIELD — A man who was shot on Von Nida Avenue on Monday has died, and the 27-year-old arrested in the shooting is now charged with murder, according to court officials.

Laquan Johnson was expected to be arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on Tuesday afternoon on charges, including murder, in the shooting.

The man and a woman both were shot about 4:22 p.m. near the intersection with King Street, police said. The victims, whom police have not identified, drove to Berkshire Medical Center.

The woman’s injuries were not serious, police said, but the man required surgery for his wounds, which proved fatal.

Police said shell casings and other evidence were found at the scene. Johnson was arrested after a brief investigation.

Pittsfield police directed requests for information to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. A spokesman for the office did not immediately respond to a request for information on Tuesday.

Crime tape could be seen cordoning off a short stretch of Von Nida Avenue on Monday evening.

Johnson faces charges of murder, firearm-armed assault with intent to murder, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

This story will be updated.