One of the victims in Monday's shooting in Pittsfield has died. The suspect now faces a murder charge

Police working at shooting scene

Police investigate the site on Von Nida Avenue where two people were shot on Monday afternoon. One of the victims later died, and the suspect in the shooting is facing a murder charge. 

 AMANDA BURKE — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — A man who was shot on Von Nida Avenue on Monday has died, and the 27-year-old arrested in the shooting is now charged with murder, according to court officials. 

Laquan Johnson was expected to be arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on Tuesday afternoon on charges, including murder, in the shooting. 

The man and a woman both were shot about 4:22 p.m. near the intersection with King Street, police said. The victims, whom police have not identified, drove to Berkshire Medical Center. 

The woman’s injuries were not serious, police said, but the man required surgery for his wounds, which proved fatal.

Map of King Street

Police said shell casings and other evidence were found at the scene. Johnson was arrested after a brief investigation. 

Pittsfield police directed requests for information to the  Berkshire District Attorney's Office. A spokesman for the office did not immediately respond to a request for information on Tuesday. 

Crime tape could be seen cordoning off a short stretch of Von Nida Avenue on Monday evening.

Johnson faces charges of murder, firearm-armed assault with intent to murder, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

This story will be updated.

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

