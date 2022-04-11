A man who served time for stealing ATMs and a safe has been charged with the recent break-in at Central Berkshire District Court

NORTH ADAMS — A man with a history of burglaries has been charged with the recent break-in at the Central Berkshire District Court building in Pittsfield.
Christopher Vandesteene, 40, of Pittsfield, is accused of breaking into the courthouse sometime during the last weekend in March.
First Assistant District Attorney Karen Bell said Monday during Vandesteene's arraignment that authorities discovered the courthouse had been broken into on March 28. Court was canceled that day in light of the incident.
A woman told police that Vandesteene brought items he had allegedly stolen from the courthouse off Wendell Avenue to her residence, Bell said. Armed with a warrant, police searched the woman's home recovered those unspecified items.
Also found in the woman's residence was a pair of sneakers that she said Vandesteene was wearing when he dropped off the stolen items, Bell said.
The sneakers matched a footprint that was found outside a window that Bell said was used in the break-in, she said.
Asked by Judge Paul Vrabel whether she could share anything about a possible motive, Bell said, "Not at this time."
No further information was available because the police report associated with the investigation was impounded at the request of the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, thereby shielding it from public view.
While prosecutors have not detailed what exactly was stolen, several sources told The Eagle that authorities were investigating the theft of a safe from clerk's office.
In 2017, Vandesteene was sentenced to serve up to four years in prison after admitting to stealing four ATMs and a safe in order to pay an outstanding debt to a drug dealer.
He pleaded not guilty in Northern Berkshire District Court on Monday to charges of felony nighttime breaking and entering and receiving stolen property over $1,200. His arraignment was moved to the North Adams courthouse to avoid any conflict of interest.
Judge Vrabel agreed to Bell's request to revoke Vandesteene's bail on several open cases, and also set $5,000 cash bail on the new case.