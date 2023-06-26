Who was Mark Bednarz, the man who died after breaking into an Adams home?

ADAMS — Those close to Mark Bednarz believed that if he died young, it would be the result of a drug overdose.

“Those are the only two ways it ends with addiction: You either die or you go to jail,” said Meg Brooks, who at one time had been engaged to Bednarz.

“I always thought it would be a drug overdose … because he was getting bad doing that, but I didn’t think he’d go like this,” said Jeremy Vigiard, the 28-year-old son of Meg Brooks.

Bednarz died Feb. 10, one day after he broke into Thomas Granger's Spring Street home on a Thursday afternoon in Adams. Granger told a TV news station that he found Bednarz breaking into his safe with an electric hand drill. A fight ensued between Bednarz, 56, and Granger, 73. Granger said he used a baseball bat to defend himself.

In the weeks following Bednarz’s death, those who knew him grieved and contended with an ugly social media backlash. Many commenters debated the break-in from a “stand your ground” perspective — essentially that Bednarz got what was coming to him. But Massachusetts is not a stand your ground state. Here, citizens have a “duty to retreat” from an aggressor before resorting to deadly force. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the incident and awaits the medical examiner's final reports before determining if charges will be filed in the case, a spokeswoman said.

Friends and family acknowledge that Bednarz had a decades-long addiction to heroin and crack cocaine that led him to repeated stints in prison. But to them, Bednarz was more than the sum of his past felonies and misdemeanors and they wish for others to know that about him too. To them, Mark could be a jokester with an infectious laugh, an artist who shared his drawings with friends and family, sometimes sending his artwork to them from prison. To them, Bednarz could be a good listener.

“I felt he was someone I could talk to. He was an adult that felt like someone I could look up to. He treated my mom right,” said Skyler Brooks, Meg’s 34-year-old son.

Bednarz grew up in Adams and lived here most of his life. A time existed before his drug addiction when Bednarz was not erratic or irrational, said Margaret Vigiard, who knew Bednarz as he was growing up. She remembers a younger Bednarz who was “a really nice kid” and “very polite” and who would come over to the house for dinner.

“I liked him right up until the end,” Margaret Vigiard said. “But near the end, he was in bad shape. It was tragic. He got into those drugs and it just ruined him.”

Bednarz’s parents both died in the last several years, and his daughter died of a drug overdose in 2017. He was more or less estranged from his three siblings. The one sibling with whom he was said to have a relationship did not respond to an interview request from The Eagle.

Addiction struggles

Meg Brooks met Mark Bednarz in 2007 at the home of a mutual friend. They spoke a few times, went out for drinks and started dating. Bednarz and Brooks saw each other romantically for about five years and stayed friends until his death. During that time, three of Brooks' four children grew to view Bednarz as a friendly stepfather figure.

Bednarz had been released from prison about a month before they met, after serving nearly 2 1/2 years for possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute within a school zone.

After a year of sobriety, his addiction arose again. Brooks found Bednarz’s needles and she came to know his drug-use routine. He’d stop for a while, then start back up. He became short-tempered.

“It was killing me, it was turning me into this policeman,” she said. “When he was clean, he’d give you the shirt off his back. When he wasn’t clean, little things would tick him off.”

She said he was violent with her once, during a period when he was in the throes of addiction.

The cycle continued: Bednarz would promise to go to rehab, then never follow through, although he did participate in court-mandated addiction programs multiple times.

Trouble with the law

Another cycle also continued: His run-ins with the law. Bednarz’s life story can't be separated from his crimes: His life included periods of incarceration, and, at times, his incarceration had to do with matters directly involving his family.

Police records reveal that Bednarz’s run-ins with law enforcement were often contentious and sometimes violent. At times, police used force to subdue him.

In 2009, when he was being served with an arrest warrant, Bednarz challenged a police officer to a fight “when he did not have his badge on.”

On several occasions, officers saw him around town, occasionally sitting on benches, and, knowing he had outstanding warrants against him, would arrest him. He would shout and taunt the cops as they took him into custody. He attempted, almost invariably unsuccessfully, to evade police on multiple occasions.

In 2014, Bednarz got into a dispute with a neighbor, allegedly yelling racist comments at them and threatening them with a knife.

Bednarz’s most recent arrests, in March and November 2022, came because he allegedly stole copper pipes from a building on Weber Street, causing a gas leak, and from allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a landscaping truck. The converter was eventually returned.

In his lifetime, Bednarz faced charges of various drug offenses, domestic violence, violating an abuse prevention order, resisting arrest, assault and battery, larceny and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Department of Correction records show that Bednarz had three significant stints in prison: His longest was from 1992 to 2002 for nighttime breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property, stealing in a building and possession of burglarious tools.

Copper scheme, and coming home

For Bednarz, this next series of events appeared to topple a life that already was only barely upright.

In 2015, Bednarz was sentenced to prison for his involvement in a scheme to steal copper from the Iberdrola Renewables’ wind farm on Bakke Mountain in the town of Florida in 2013. In sentencing Bednarz, Judge John A. Agostini noted Bednarz’s "extraordinary" criminal record.

Bednarz was the “leader” of a group that sold the high-priced copper wire to local scrap yards, the prosecutor said at the time. Bednarz’s daughter, Tiffany Bednarz, was involved in the scheme.

Bednarz and his daughter were not charged with the theft of copper — valued at $57,000 — only with selling it. Whoever did the stealing tunneled under a security fence and stole thousands of pounds of the copper wire made specifically for wind turbines.

Meg Brooks maintains that Mark Bednarz wasn’t the scheme’s mastermind, but that he took the brunt of the blame to protect others. Brooks said Bednarz’s family held it against him that his daughter was involved. Tiffany, who started doing drugs while her father was in prison, according to Brooks, died of an overdose in 2017.

At first, when he was released from prison in late 2018, Bednarz landed a job in Stowe, Vt., as a carpenter and roofer.

Meg Brooks and Margaret Vigiard said they thought he was relatively clean and was doing fine. But then he returned to Adams. In 2019, about a year after he was released from prison, he started showing up in the Adams Police Department's log again.

“I remember when he got back, I was happy to see him, and I could tell he was healthy, but I was terrified that he was back here because he’s lived his whole life in Adams,” Skyler Brooks, Meg Brooks’s son, said.

“Knowing a lot of people here he used to do drugs with, I was concerned that he was going to fall back into it," he added. "It’s hard to escape when everywhere you look reminds you, ‘I used to do drugs here.’”

Bednarz was wrecked by the death of his daughter Tiffany. Meg suspects that coming home made Tiffany’s absence an unavoidable fact for her dad.

“Mark was very depressed after his daughter died, and when he came back here, he said everything reminded him of her,” she said.

'Like he was just nothing'

Meg Brooks visited Bednarz at Berkshire Medical Center's critical care unit before he was declared clinically dead.

“When I saw him in the hospital, I held his hand,” Meg said. His hands were swollen.

Bednarz’s face showed a gash under his eye, a circular bruise on his right cheek, blood in his mouth.

In covering the circumstances of Bednarz’s death, news reports also included his criminal history. Bednarz’s criminal record begins in the 1990s.

As far as the news coverage, “It felt implied that this person was better off dead,” said Skyler.

“That felt hurtful to see, it felt disgusting, and it did feel biased," he continued. "Those crimes they mentioned, it’s not like they were connected to this one, and they were years before.”

“He was still a person,” Meg said. “We knew the person he was when he wasn’t on drugs. And even when he was on drugs, he wasn’t all bad. It’s not black and white.”

Social media storm

After Bednarz died, local Facebook groups were abuzz with comments like “Well he won’t do that anymore” and “Rare case of stupid games stupid prizes.”

“I was the only one saying, ‘Just because he was doing this, doesn’t mean he deserved it,’ and I got attacked,” Meg said. “I finally said, ‘I can’t listen to it anymore because it’s all bad.’ There’s so many people commenting, ‘Good for him, I’m glad.’ I’m like, ‘This is a human life.’”

Jeremy Vigiard started to avoid reading social media comments about the Bednarz killing in order to avoid being hurt.

“We’re talking about a human life,” Meg said.

“He’s somebody’s loved one. You don’t even understand how hurtful it is to the people who know the person who died,” she continued. “Yes, he did something that isn’t right. He’s not molesting a child or killing someone; he’s stealing.”

Margaret Vigiard was saddened to see the same narrative for Bednarz in his death, noting the lack of an obituary.

Bednarz died, she said, “And nothing was said about anything that happened. There was no service for him or anything. Like he was just nothing.”

